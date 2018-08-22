Asia Argento denies sexual assault claim

Director Danny Boyle quits latest James Bond project

LOS ANGELES: Daniel Craig’s last outing as 007 has been plunged into turmoil as the team behind the 25th James Bond movie announced that Oscar-winning British director Danny Boyle was quitting the project.

Boyle, a longtime fan who included Craig’s Bond in the opening ceremony he directed for the 2012 London Olympics, was reportedly just beginning the casting process for the movie, slated for release at the end of next year.

“Michael G. Wilson, Barbara Broccoli and Daniel Craig today announced that due to creative differences Danny Boyle has decided to no longer direct Bond 25,” the site said on Tuesday, referencing the producers and star of the long-running British spy movie franchise.

It was not immediately clear whether Boyle’s exit would delay the production, with filming at Pinewood Studios, west of London, expected to begin in December.

There was no announcement on Boyle’s replacement, but the producers were said to be interested in Scottish director David Mackenzie (“Hell or High Water“) and Denis Villeneuve (“Blade Runner 2049“) before the “Trainspotting” and “Slumdog Millionaire” director was hired.

The film is due for release on October 25 next year in Britain, with Universal handling the international distribution. MGM and EON Productions plan to release it in the US two weeks later.