﻿

Alleged recording of Daesh leader Baghdadi released

Abu Bakr Al-Baghdadi (R) and his deputy Abd Al-Rahman Al-Qaduli. Iraqi intelligence believes the Daesh leader is still alive in Syria, near the Iraq border. (AFP)
Updated 23 August 2018
Arab News
JEDDAH: Daesh related media sites have published what they claim to be a recording of Abu Bakr Al-Baghdadi.

If verified, the audio would be the first speech heard from the extremist group’s leader in nearly a year.

An Iraqi intelligence official said in May that Baghdadi remains alive in Syria near the Iraqi border, AFP reported. Baghdadi was said to move around with only a small group of followers.

Since his last message emerged in September, Daesh has lost much of its remaining territory after once controlling large areas of Iraq and Syria. 

In the latest massage, Baghdadi called on followers to persevere in the face of their military defeats.

Baghdadi has been dubbed the “most wanted man on the planet” and the United States is offering a $25 million reward for his capture.

Morocco king pardons 188 people linked to Hirak protests

Morocco's King Mohammed VI. (REUTERS)
Updated 23 August 2018
AFP
Morocco king pardons 188 people linked to Hirak protests

  • The social unrest linked to Hirak began in October 2016 after the death of a fisherman and spiralled into a wave of protests demanding more development in the neglected Rif region and railing against corruption and unemployment
Updated 23 August 2018
AFP
0

Morocco’s King Mohammed VI has pardoned a total of 188 people linked to the “Hirak” protest movement on the occasion of Eid Al-Adha, the National Council on Human Rights said on Tuesday.
The council initially reported that royal pardons had been granted to 11 activists serving sentences of two to three years in prison for their part in the Al-Hirak Al-Shaabi, or “Popular Movement” whose protests rocked the northern Rif region in 2016-2017.
The other pardons concern people sentenced in connection with the demonstrations in the region, according to the Moroccan press.
It was not immediately possible to get confirmation from the Justice Ministry, which published the list of people granted royal pardons.
The social unrest linked to Hirak began in October 2016 after the death of a fisherman and spiralled into a wave of protests demanding more development in the neglected Rif region and railing against corruption and unemployment.
The pardoned Hirak detainees were immediately released and the rights council has begun coordinating with local authorities in various cities to prepare for their return home, according to a council official.
A Casablanca court on June 26 sentenced 53 Hirak members to prison terms ranging from one year to 20 years. The movement’s leader Nasser Zafzafi, sentenced with three companions to 20 years in prison for threatening the security of the state, was not among those on the pardon list.
Nor was journalist Hamid el Mahdaoui, sentenced to three years for covering the events.
The defendants in the Casablanca trial have appealed and the hearing is scheduled for October.
The 2016 protests began when fisherman Mouhcine Fikri was crushed to death in a rubbish truck, while he was apparently trying to retrieve swordfish seized by authorities as it was caught out of season.
Subsequent unrest in the Rif region focused on social issues as demonstrators demanded jobs and development.
The king also pardoned 522 people for Youth Day on Tuesday which is also the birthday of the monarch, who turned 55.
On Monday, the anniversary of “the revolution of the king and the people,” he had also granted 428 pardons.

