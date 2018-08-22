FaceOf: Dr. Sulaiman Aba Al-Khail, chancellor of Imam Muhammad bin Saud Islamic University

Dr. Sulaiman Aba Al-Khail is the chancellor of Imam Muhammad bin Saud Islamic University, a faculty member of the Supreme Jurisdiction Institute, and an Islamic scholar who previously served as Minister of Islamic Affairs, Dawah and Guidance.

Aba Al-Khail attained a bachelor’s degree in Shariah from the Fundamentals of Religion college at Imam Muhammad bin Saud Islamic University in 1985, a master’s degree in Dawah and Ihtisab from the College of Shariah from Imam Muhammad bin Saud Islamic University in 1987, and a Ph.D. in comparative Fiqh from the Supreme Jurisdiction Institute from Imam Muhammad bin Saud Islamic University in 1992.

According to SPA, “Al-Imam Mohammad Ibn Saud Islamic University has supervised the Hajj Rituals Awareness Program for the guests of King Salman from the US in coordination with the Saudi Embassy in Washington. Aba Al-Khail said that the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques Program for the US pilgrims includes the Hajj Rituals Awareness Program that includes holding meetings with scholars and sheikhs available at the holy sites.”

His work in education has included gathering and organizing Hadiths, and publishing a number of books from well-known scholars such as Ibn Othaimeen. He has written a number of books in the field of Fiqh, and conducted many types of research and studies, and participated in many Islamic and educational conferences and symposiums.

His media contributions included as a column writer for Okaz newspaper for five years, a writer for the Islamic page of Arriyadiyah newspaper, and work for the Al-Dawah electronic newspaper.