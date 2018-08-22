You are here

FaceOf: Dr. Sulaiman Aba Al-Khail, chancellor of Imam Muhammad bin Saud Islamic University

Dr. Sulaiman Aba Al-Khail
Updated 23 August 2018
Arab News
FaceOf: Dr. Sulaiman Aba Al-Khail, chancellor of Imam Muhammad bin Saud Islamic University

Updated 23 August 2018
Arab News
Dr. Sulaiman Aba Al-Khail is the chancellor of Imam Muhammad bin Saud Islamic University, a faculty member of the Supreme Jurisdiction Institute, and an Islamic scholar who previously served as Minister of Islamic Affairs, Dawah and Guidance. 

Aba Al-Khail attained a bachelor’s degree in Shariah from the Fundamentals of Religion college at Imam Muhammad bin Saud Islamic University in 1985, a master’s degree in Dawah and Ihtisab from the College of Shariah from Imam Muhammad bin Saud Islamic University in 1987, and a Ph.D. in comparative Fiqh from the Supreme Jurisdiction Institute from Imam Muhammad bin Saud Islamic University in 1992.

According to SPA, “Al-Imam Mohammad Ibn Saud Islamic University has supervised the Hajj Rituals Awareness Program for the guests of King Salman from the US in coordination with the Saudi Embassy in Washington. Aba Al-Khail said that the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques Program for the US pilgrims includes the Hajj Rituals Awareness Program that includes holding meetings with scholars and sheikhs available at the holy sites.”

His work in education has included gathering and organizing Hadiths, and publishing a number of books from well-known scholars such as Ibn Othaimeen. He has written a number of books in the field of Fiqh, and conducted many types of research and studies, and participated in many Islamic and educational conferences and symposiums. 

His media contributions included as a column writer for Okaz newspaper for five years, a writer for the Islamic page of Arriyadiyah newspaper, and work for the Al-Dawah electronic newspaper. 

Topics: FaceOf Dr. Sulaiman Aba Al-Khail Imam Muhammad bin Saud Islamic University

Saudi energy minister says Aramco IPO still on, refutes media reports indicating otherwise

Updated 23 August 2018
Arab News
Saudi energy minister says Aramco IPO still on, refutes media reports indicating otherwise

Updated 23 August 2018
Arab News
JEDDAH: In response to recent media reports about the IPO of Saudi Aramco, H.E. Khalid Al Falih, Minister of Energy, Industry and Mineral Resources and Chairman of Saudi Aramco issued the following statement dismissing speculation surrounding the cancellation of the IPO as not true.

“The Government remains committed to the IPO of Saudi Aramco at a time of its own choosing when conditions are optimum. This timing will depend on multiple factors, including favorable market conditions, and a downstream acquisition which the Company will pursue in the next few months, as directed by its Board of Directors.

To prepare for the listing of Saudi Aramco, the Government has undertaken a number of major preparatory measures including issuing a new income tax law as it relates to hydrocarbons activities; reissuing a long-term exclusive concession; and appointing a new Board of Directors, amongst other measures to safeguard its interests and those of the company’s future private shareholders.

The company, for its part, has completed its internal program for IPO preparedness. Specifically, it has amended its bylaws; converted to a joint stock company; ensured that its internal segmental financial reporting aligns with potential listing venue requirements; established an investor relations function; and undertaken the first independent certification of its hydrocarbon reserves, all confirming the company’s peerless status in the industry. This is all positive progress on what is a complex process, preparing the company and the Kingdom for what will ultimately be a global landmark market offering of unprecedented quality and scale.”

Topics: Saudi Aramco Aramco IPO

