Oil prices slip as US-China trade war escalates

SINGAPORE: International oil prices slipped on Thursday, weighed down by the escalating trade dispute between the US and China, although a decline in US commercial crude inventories offered some support.
International benchmark Brent crude oil futures were at $74.63 per barrel at 0422 GMT, down 18 cents, or 0.2 percent, from their last close.
West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were at $67.90 per barrel, up 4 cents from their last settlement, buoyed by the decline in US crude inventories.
International markets weakened as the intensifying trade spat between the US and China was seen as a drag on economic growth.
The US and China escalated their acrimonious trade war on Thursday, implementing punitive 25 percent tariffs on $16 billion worth of the other’s goods. Washington is holding hearings this week on a proposed list of an additional $200 billion worth of Chinese imports to face duties.
“These (overall) measures are expected to shave up to 0.3-0.5 percentage points from China’s real GDP growth in 2019,” said rating agency Moody’s Investor Service.
“For the US ... trade restrictions will trim off about one quarter of a percentage point from real GDP growth to 2.3 percent in 2019.”
In US oil markets, a decline in commercial crude inventories provided WTI with stronger support than Brent.
Greg McKenna, chief market strategist at futures brokerage AxiTrader said the US crude price support came “as the EIA inventory data showed a big draw in US crude and a solid run rate of 98.1 percent for refineries.”
US commercial crude oil inventories fell by 5.8 million barrels in the week to Aug. 17 to 408.36 million barrels, the Energy Information Administration (EIA) said on Wednesday.
In production, US crude oil output rose back to 11 million barrels per day, the EIA report said.
That means the world’s three top producers, Russia, the US and Saudi Arabia, now all churn out around 11 million bpd, meeting a third of global demand.
Oil prices slip as US-China trade war escalates
Oil prices slip as US-China trade war escalates
- International markets weakened as the intensifying trade spat between the US and China was seen as a drag on economic growth
- The US and China escalated their acrimonious trade war on Thursday
SINGAPORE: International oil prices slipped on Thursday, weighed down by the escalating trade dispute between the US and China, although a decline in US commercial crude inventories offered some support.
Vietnam telecom firm Viettel eyes Philippine market
- Fixing the Philippines’ notoriously patchy and expensive telecom services was a campaign promise of populist President Rodrigo Duterte
- The Philippines has one of the world’s largest rates of average daily social media usage
HANOI: Vietnamese telecommunication company Viettel has set its sights on the Philippines as the next destination in its overseas expansion drive, the company said on Thursday, as the archipelago’s economy clears the way for the entry of a third operator.
Fixing the Philippines’ notoriously patchy and expensive telecom services was a campaign promise of populist President Rodrigo Duterte, who had said late last year that a third player would join the market and end the duopoly of PLDT Inc. and Globe Telecom Inc, which have a combined market capital of about $10.7 billion.
“Viettel is interested in the third license on telecommunications in this market,” the military-run Viettel Group, Vietnam’s largest mobile carrier by subscription numbers, told Reuters in an emailed statement.
“Viettel will thoroughly consider participating in case the conditions of the bidding documents are in line with the strategy of Viettel.”
The Philippines’ Department of Information and Communications Technology (ICT) issued draft rules this month on the entry of a third player, which require foreigners to team up with local partners holding congressional franchises.
Foreign ownership of a telecom firm in the Philippines is capped at 40 percent, although Elizeo Rio, the acting ICT head, said in a recent interview that moves were underway to change that, so foreigners can raise their stakes later on.
The Philippines has one of the world’s largest rates of average daily social media usage, yet insufficient infrastructure means its 105 million people suffer frequent dropped calls, weak signals and intermittent data.
Viettel has already invested in 10 countries across Asia, Africa and America, and had 43 million subscribers overseas, as of end-2017.
Last month, a Viettel official said the company was also eyeing opportunities in Ethiopia after the government there announced its intention to liberalize key economic sectors including telecommunications.
In June, Viettel and its local partners launched a $1.5 billion 4G network in Myanmar, making them the fourth telecom operator in the country.