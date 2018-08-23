New drone shots show isolated Amazonian tribe in Brazil

RIO DE JANEIRO: New aerial images give a rare glimpse of an isolated tribe in Brazil’s Amazon, showing 16 people walking through jungle as well as a deforested area with a crop.
In a clip released Tuesday night, one of the tribespeople appears to be carrying a bow and arrow.
Brazil’s agency for indigenous affairs, Funai, said it captured the drone shots during an expedition last year to monitor isolated communities, but only released them now to protect their study.
Researchers monitored the tribe in Vale do Javari, an indigenous territory in the southwestern part of the state of Amazonas. There are 11 confirmed isolated groups in the area — more than anywhere else in Brazil.
The agency has been studying the community in the images for years, but this was the first time it was able to catch it on camera.
“These images have the power to make society and the government reflect on the importance of protecting these groups,” said Wallace Bastos, Funai’s president.
Bruno Pereira, who coordinates Funai’s study of isolated groups in the region, said these documentations also help researchers study their culture. The agency has not yet been able to identify the name of the tribe, though it has guesses about its ethnicity and what language it speaks.
“The more we know about isolated communities’ way of living, the more equipped we are to protect them,” he said.
Overall, the agency has registered 107 isolated tribes in Latin America’s largest nation. While Funai takes photos and videos sometimes, it has not been making contact with them for over 30 years.
Pereira told the Associated Press these communities are aware of the cities and farms in their surroundings, but they often choose to isolate themselves due to traumatic experiences with the outside world.
External contact can often be deadly, ending in massacres or epidemics wiping out tribes. Last year, a group of illegal gold miners allegedly killed 10 people in an isolated community.
“If they wanted contact with the outside world, they would seek out ways to communicate with us,” Pereira said.
New drone shots show isolated Amazonian tribe in Brazil
New drone shots show isolated Amazonian tribe in Brazil
- Brazil’s agency for indigenous affairs, Funai, said it captured the drone shots during an expedition last year to monitor isolated communities
- Overall, the agency has registered 107 isolated tribes in Latin America’s largest nation
RIO DE JANEIRO: New aerial images give a rare glimpse of an isolated tribe in Brazil’s Amazon, showing 16 people walking through jungle as well as a deforested area with a crop.
VIDEO: Two men, a runaway bull, and a lamppost. See what happens
- A stray bull is a rare sight - even in Oman and especially in its capital
- Undeterred by the danger, two men try to capture a stray bull, each with very different outcomes
DUBAI: If you’re ever out and about and happen to come across a stray bull, would you: a) approach the bull, risking life and limb, or b) take shelter and hope the bull leaves?
Okay – the responsible thing would be to make sure that neither you, other people, or the bull, came to any harm.
But these things have horns and they use them – people get hurt – so what would you do?
Confronted with just this exact same scenario, two men in the Omani capital, Muscat, both separately tried to catch the creature as it wandered along a street in the city’s Ruwi district.
The bull – possibly about to become someone’s sacrifice for Eid - had clearly escaped, a rope still tied around its neck, with a lead dragging along the floor.
What followed was captured by a passerby on their mobile phone, and posted on social media.
The first man can be seen approaching the bull, but rather than stop, or shy away, the creature starts to run at him, with its head down.
Not unreasonably that man makes a quick dash behind some cars, with the bull in hot pursuit.
It’s not clear at this stage whether the bull makes contact with this man, but he seems okay and the bull quickly walks away, back into the middle of the busy road, apparently oblivious to the vehicles around him.
At this stage a second have-a-go hero appears from the driver’s side door of a delivery truck and starts to approach the bull.
But the bovine beast is having none of this and charges towards him.
Undeterred, the man then makes a second attempt, this goes on for a short while, before he finally manages to grab ahold of the rope and then ties the bull to a nearby lamppost.
Arab News is unaware of what happened to the bull, but according to the Times of Oman, the courageous man has been hailed a hero.
We do make one request, if you happen to see a stray bull walking along a city center street and you start making a video, please remember to hold your phone sideways, to get the whole picture.
We've built it up, now see what happened: