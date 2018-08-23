New drone shots show isolated Amazonian tribe in Brazil

VIDEO: Two men, a runaway bull, and a lamppost. See what happens

DUBAI: If you’re ever out and about and happen to come across a stray bull, would you: a) approach the bull, risking life and limb, or b) take shelter and hope the bull leaves?

Okay – the responsible thing would be to make sure that neither you, other people, or the bull, came to any harm.

But these things have horns and they use them – people get hurt – so what would you do?

Confronted with just this exact same scenario, two men in the Omani capital, Muscat, both separately tried to catch the creature as it wandered along a street in the city’s Ruwi district.

The bull – possibly about to become someone’s sacrifice for Eid - had clearly escaped, a rope still tied around its neck, with a lead dragging along the floor.

What followed was captured by a passerby on their mobile phone, and posted on social media.

The first man can be seen approaching the bull, but rather than stop, or shy away, the creature starts to run at him, with its head down.

Not unreasonably that man makes a quick dash behind some cars, with the bull in hot pursuit.

It’s not clear at this stage whether the bull makes contact with this man, but he seems okay and the bull quickly walks away, back into the middle of the busy road, apparently oblivious to the vehicles around him.

At this stage a second have-a-go hero appears from the driver’s side door of a delivery truck and starts to approach the bull.

But the bovine beast is having none of this and charges towards him.

Undeterred, the man then makes a second attempt, this goes on for a short while, before he finally manages to grab ahold of the rope and then ties the bull to a nearby lamppost.

Arab News is unaware of what happened to the bull, but according to the Times of Oman, the courageous man has been hailed a hero.

We do make one request, if you happen to see a stray bull walking along a city center street and you start making a video, please remember to hold your phone sideways, to get the whole picture.

We've built it up, now see what happened: