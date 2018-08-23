Chair of UN probe of Gaza violence quits less than month into job

AMSTERDAM/GENEVA: Former war crimes prosecutor David Crane, an American who was named only last month to lead a UN investigation into violence in Gaza this year, has resigned, the United Nations said.
The UN said in a statement dated Aug. 22 that Crane had informed the Human Rights Council of his decision a day earlier, “due to a personal circumstance that has arisen” and that the Council was “considering next steps.”
Crane, a former senior US legal official who served as chief prosecutor of the Special Court for Sierra Leone in 2002-2005, was named chair of the three-person inquiry on July 25.
He could not be immediately reached for comment on Thursday.
At least 170 Palestinians have been killed by the Israeli army in what it has called border protection during weekly protests that began in late March. One Israeli soldier has been killed.
The UN Human Rights Council voted in May to set up the investigation into the killings. Israel said it was being demonized and that the inquiry was intended to undermine its right to self-defense.
Crane, recently retired as a Syracuse University professor, worked for decades for the US government, including as senior inspector general in the Department of Defense. When chief prosecutor of the Special Court for Sierra Leone he indicted the then Liberian leader Charles Taylor for war crimes.
The remaining members of the Commission of Inquiry are Sara Hossain of Bangladesh, and Kaari Betty Murungi of Kenya. The commission is due to provide an update on its work to the Human Rights Council on Sept. 24.
Libya refuses to take migrants rejected by Italy
- Salvini threatened earlier this week to return the migrants to the North African country unless other European governments offered to take some
- The Libyan unity government said that “Libya does not accept this unjust and illegal measure..."
TRIPOLI: Libya has refused to take in a group of 177 migrants stranded on an Italian coast guard boat off a Sicilian port after Rome insisted they would not be allowed to disembark.
Italy’s Interior Minister Matteo Salvini threatened earlier this week to return the migrants to the North African country unless other European governments offered to take some of them in.
But Mohamed Siala, foreign minister of the UN-backed Libyan unity government, said that “Libya does not accept this unjust and illegal measure because it already has more than 700,000 migrants” on its territory.
In a statement late Wednesday, he called on the international community “to put pressure on the countries of departure to repatriate their nationals,” adding that Libya had only served as a transit point.
The Italian boat “Diciotti” arrived on Monday night off the Sicilian port of Catania.
Plunged into chaos following the fall and killing of longtime dictator Muammar Qaddafi in a 2011 NATO-backed uprising, Libya has become a prime transit point for sub-Saharan African migrants making dangerous clandestine bids to reach Europe.
The country takes in migrants whose boats are intercepted in its waters by the Libyan coast guard, but it has repeatedly rejected those rescued by foreign navies or by humanitarian organizations off its coast.