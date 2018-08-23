Egyptian who called for referendum on El-Sisi’s government arrested — lawyer

Arab coalition: Houthis and Iran continue to threaten international shipping off Yemen

LONDON: The Arab coalition said it foiled an attack by Houthi militants using speed boats ful of explosives to target commercial vessels.

A spokesman for the Saudi-led alliance, which is supporting government forces in the war against the Houthis, said the militia and their Iranian backers continued to threaten international shipping off Yemen and pose a threat to navigation in the busy maritime lanes that surround the country.

The coalition said it had taken "necessary measures" to ensure the safety of its ships, and urged the international community to help protect the Strait of Bab Al-Mandeb.

