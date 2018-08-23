Egyptian who called for referendum on El-Sisi’s government arrested — lawyer

CAIRO: The lawyer for a former diplomat who called for a referendum on Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi’s government has been arrested.
Khaled Ali says he was told by Masoum Marzouk’s family that he was taken from his home on Thursday and that his whereabouts are unknown.
Marzouk called for the referendum earlier this month and proposed a roadmap for a political transition if Egyptians voted against the government. He said if the government did not respond positively to the initiative he would hold a “popular conference” in Cairo’s Tahrir Square — epicenter of the 2011 uprising — on Aug. 31.
El-Sisi was re-elected in March after all serious challengers were either arrested or pressured into leaving the race. His government has waged a sweeping crackdown on dissent in recent years.
Arab coalition: Houthis and Iran continue to threaten international shipping off Yemen
LONDON: The Arab coalition said it foiled an attack by Houthi militants using speed boats ful of explosives to target commercial vessels.
A spokesman for the Saudi-led alliance, which is supporting government forces in the war against the Houthis, said the militia and their Iranian backers continued to threaten international shipping off Yemen and pose a threat to navigation in the busy maritime lanes that surround the country.
The coalition said it had taken "necessary measures" to ensure the safety of its ships, and urged the international community to help protect the Strait of Bab Al-Mandeb.
