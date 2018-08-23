Mohamed Salah showing no signs of slowing down

LONDON: Mohamed Salah had just finished the season as the Premier League’s top scorer and been presented with the Golden Boot at Anfield when he was asked if he would replicate his record-breaking exploits.
Speaking on the field to Liverpool’s adoring crowd, Salah said with a smile: “I will, don’t worry.”
It was a confident answer from a player who, in his first full season in English soccer, had scored more goals — 32 — in a 38-game Premier League campaign than any other player, surpassing the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Luis Suarez and Alan Shearer.
Two games into the new season and there’s no sign of the Egyptian slowing down.
It took him only 19 minutes to score his first goal, Liverpool’s opener in its 4-0 win over West Ham at Anfield. As he tapped in from close range at the back post off Andrew Robertson’s cross, a wide grin spread across Salah’s face and it all felt very familiar.
Even in what could be described as a below-par display from Salah in his second game, he still won a penalty, set up the second goal and was fouled just outside the area when clean through on goal in a 2-0 victory over Crystal Palace. Having also missed a one-on-one chance in the first half, Salah could easily have walked away from Selhurst Park with two goals.
Brighton is the next opponent — or should it be victim? — of Salah on Saturday, the same team that was ripped apart by Liverpool in a 4-0 loss on the final day of last season and whose away record is poor. It would be a surprise if Salah wasn’t among the scorers.
Still, is it asking too much of Salah to repeat or even exceed last season’s goal tally?
Opposition coaches and defenders have had a season to work him out and he will surely be more of a target. He isn’t on penalties — James Milner took and converted the spot kick won by Salah against Palace, while Sadio Mane assumed penalty duties in preseason. Switzerland forward Xherdan Shaqiri was signed in the offseason, giving Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp a great option to rotate his explosive forward line of Salah, Mane and Roberto Firmino.
There’s the form of Mane, who has outscored Salah 3-1 so far and might just blossom after being overshadowed by Salah and Firmino last season.
And then there’s the question about whether last season was simply an anomaly for Salah. In his previous two full seasons, at Italian club Roma, he scored 14 goals in 34 league games in 2015-16 and then 15 in 31 in 2016-17.
For Liverpool last season, Salah scored 32 goals in 36 league games and 44 goals in all competitions.
“Of course for him and his club, people will keep cranking up expectations,” Palace manager Roy Hodgson said of Salah before the game against Liverpool, “and that’s not a great thing to have to deal with either for the player or the club.”
Harry Kane wasted no time in laying down a challenge to Salah. Last season hadn’t even finished when the Tottenham striker, the Premier League’s top scorer the previous two seasons, said he had proved he had the consistency to challenge for the Golden Boot year after year and that the same question will be asked of Salah.
“That’s what defines a good player from a great player,” said Kane, who has netted 25, 29 and then 30 goals in the last three seasons. “He (Salah) has done amazing this year and he looks like a great player and we’ll see if we can both continue it next season.”
Salah, though, doesn’t seem to be a player who gets affected by pressure — just think of the expectations on him every time he plays for Egypt, where he is regarded as a sporting icon. Liverpool has also strengthened its squad during the offseason, making the team an even bigger contender for the Premier League title and its goal output likely even stronger.
They’ve already scored six goals in two games and Klopp’s emphasis will always be to attack.
Opponents will be underestimating Salah at their peril.
Saudi Arabia know only victory will do in crunch handball clash against Iraq at Asian Games
- Saudi Arabia need victory to make it to the semifinals in Indonesia.
- The side must then overturn the negative goal difference while hoping Qatar not only beat Japan but do so by a large margin.
JAKARTA: Still wounded from Wednesday’s bruising defeat to Qatar, the Saudi Arabian handball team will return to the court on Friday to face Iraq in their final push to secure a place in the Asian Games semifinals.
Pivot Ali Al-Ibrahim was taken to hospital midweek after being kicked in the face during the Kingdom’s heated 28-23 loss, a match that included six yellow cards, a red and seven suspensions. However, with X-rays failing to find a fracture, Al-Ibrahim has been discharged and will be involved again at the GOR Popki Cibubur sports complex.
“Ali injured his nose, but he is OK,” said Saudi coach Muhanna Al-Qamous, who accompanied his player to the local medical center in southern Jakarta. “It was a tough game, but we knew it would be. Qatar are a high-level team, the world champions and with many professional players. Our performance was very good, but at moments our concentration slipped and against teams like Qatar you need to be focused for the entire 60 minutes.”
Saudi Arabia led from the start and it was indeed Al-Ibrahim who extended the lead twice as the Kingdom retained an advantage for much of the first half. Al-Ibrahim, who has yet to miss a shot this tournament, was suspended for two minutes in the 13th, allowing Qatar a route back in. The world champions turned it from 6-8 to 10-9 within the space of four minutes and then never gave up the lead for the remainder of the hour.
The result means Al-Qamous’s side go into the final Group 1 match knowing that nothing but victory will be enough — and even then it may yet not secure them safe passage. Saudi Arabia drew with Japan in their opening group match before Japan then defeated Iraq by three points 27-24. Saudi Arabia must then overturn the negative goal difference while hoping Qatar not only beat Japan but do so by a large margin.
“Losing to Qatar is not the problem, the problem we have is the result against Japan,” said Al-Qamous. “I said beforehand that we needed to win and the draw just made things more complicated. But let’s see how it goes. The most important thing is we beat Iraq. They have proven themselves as a good team, but we are ready.”
Al-Qamous believes that while his side are gradually improving by the game, they must be prepared to a face a team playing without pressure. Iraq, having narrowly lost both their matches, can no longer progress to the final four.
“Iraq will be competing without nerves. That gives us more responsibility, to use our experience and take control of the game and don’t let them enjoy it,” he said.
“Generally, we have been playing very well on this tour though. We played well against Japan and, despite the result, better against Qatar. You know, we are three months out of season and sometimes it takes a little while to warm up and gel together again. But what I am seeing is a team that is getting better and better. We hope to continue that gradual improvement and achieve our goal of booking our place in the semifinals.”
In Group 2 later on Friday, Iran will face Korea in what is essentially a play-off for a place in the semis against Qatar. Bahrain, having beaten both teams are already assured of topping the group, meaning it is they who will face Saudi should Al-Qamous and his team come through the contest victorious.