Saudi Arabia know only victory will do in crunch handball clash against Iraq at Asian Games

JAKARTA: Still wounded from Wednesday’s bruising defeat to Qatar, the Saudi Arabian handball team will return to the court on Friday to face Iraq in their final push to secure a place in the Asian Games semifinals.
Pivot Ali Al-Ibrahim was taken to hospital midweek after being kicked in the face during the Kingdom’s heated 28-23 loss, a match that included six yellow cards, a red and seven suspensions. However, with X-rays failing to find a fracture, Al-Ibrahim has been discharged and will be involved again at the GOR Popki Cibubur sports complex.
“Ali injured his nose, but he is OK,” said Saudi coach Muhanna Al-Qamous, who accompanied his player to the local medical center in southern Jakarta. “It was a tough game, but we knew it would be. Qatar are a high-level team, the world champions and with many professional players. Our performance was very good, but at moments our concentration slipped and against teams like Qatar you need to be focused for the entire 60 minutes.”
Saudi Arabia led from the start and it was indeed Al-Ibrahim who extended the lead twice as the Kingdom retained an advantage for much of the first half. Al-Ibrahim, who has yet to miss a shot this tournament, was suspended for two minutes in the 13th, allowing Qatar a route back in. The world champions turned it from 6-8 to 10-9 within the space of four minutes and then never gave up the lead for the remainder of the hour.
The result means Al-Qamous’s side go into the final Group 1 match knowing that nothing but victory will be enough — and even then it may yet not secure them safe passage. Saudi Arabia drew with Japan in their opening group match before Japan then defeated Iraq by three points 27-24. Saudi Arabia must then overturn the negative goal difference while hoping Qatar not only beat Japan but do so by a large margin.
“Losing to Qatar is not the problem, the problem we have is the result against Japan,” said Al-Qamous. “I said beforehand that we needed to win and the draw just made things more complicated. But let’s see how it goes. The most important thing is we beat Iraq. They have proven themselves as a good team, but we are ready.”
Al-Qamous believes that while his side are gradually improving by the game, they must be prepared to a face a team playing without pressure. Iraq, having narrowly lost both their matches, can no longer progress to the final four.
“Iraq will be competing without nerves. That gives us more responsibility, to use our experience and take control of the game and don’t let them enjoy it,” he said.
“Generally, we have been playing very well on this tour though. We played well against Japan and, despite the result, better against Qatar. You know, we are three months out of season and sometimes it takes a little while to warm up and gel together again. But what I am seeing is a team that is getting better and better. We hope to continue that gradual improvement and achieve our goal of booking our place in the semifinals.”
In Group 2 later on Friday, Iran will face Korea in what is essentially a play-off for a place in the semis against Qatar. Bahrain, having beaten both teams are already assured of topping the group, meaning it is they who will face Saudi should Al-Qamous and his team come through the contest victorious.
Saudi Arabia know only victory will do in crunch handball clash against Iraq at Asian Games
Saudi Arabia know only victory will do in crunch handball clash against Iraq at Asian Games
- Saudi Arabia need victory to make it to the semifinals in Indonesia.
- The side must then overturn the negative goal difference while hoping Qatar not only beat Japan but do so by a large margin.
JAKARTA: Still wounded from Wednesday’s bruising defeat to Qatar, the Saudi Arabian handball team will return to the court on Friday to face Iraq in their final push to secure a place in the Asian Games semifinals.
Saudi Arabia badminton duo out to learn from defeats at Asian Games
- Shatha Al-Mutairi enjoyed the experience in Indonesia and has sights set on playing in more top-level tournaments.
- Coach Mohammed Awad Ammar looking toward the Tokyo Olympics.
JAKARTA: Saudi Arabia’s two female badminton players left the court yesterday defeated but not dispirited, insisting they will learn from their Asian Games defeats and return better players in time for Tokyo 2020 qualification.
Rana Abu Harbesh, 22, and Shatha Al-Mutairi, 23, both lost in straight sets against considerably more experienced opponents at Gelora Bung Karno. However, given this was a debut appearance at the continental competition for both, the results were not unexpected. The hope now is the two defeats act as the first step of a steep learning curve.
“It’s been good,” said Al-Mutairi, smiling despite falling 21-4, 21-4 to Sri Lanka’s Kavidi Sirimannage inside just 14 minutes.
“It’s my first time playing at the Asian Games, so I was nervous, but it’s OK. I am very happy and hopefully in the future I can play much better than I played here. I will gain lots of experience from this.”
Al-Mutairi was in tears earlier in the day after watching Hong Kong’s Ngan Yi Cheung defeat her friend and compatriot Abu Harbesh 21-1, 21-5. At times, the two Saudi Arabia representatives looked out of their depth, making a series of unforced errors, but their coach said that was to be expected.
“It’s important we come here and try,” coach Mohammed Awad Ammar told Arab News. “(Abu Harbesh) is upset now of course, but for the future, this will give her good experience. We will go back, prepare more and in the future, inshallah, the Saudis can fight to be among the best.”
While men’s badminton has been in development for the past four years, a program for the women’s game only launched in the past 12 months. Already there are eight women on the national team, yet as there are no national rankings for females — the country does not yet hold women’s singles events — Abu Harbesh and Al-Mutairi were hand-selected.
“Women’s badminton is a fairly new sport in Saudi Arabia, so we focus only on the level of performance and dismiss the scores,” said Ammar. “It’s good for them to come and play in this big event. We know the levels of the top countries and we will be able to better prepare for the next tournaments by using the experience of this one. The goal is to try to reach Tokyo 2020.”
Al-Mutairi said that while preparations for this month’s games started four months ago, she has recently noticed an increase in interest in the sport. This afternoon, she will compete alongside Abu Harbesh in the doubles tournament against South Korean pair Sohee Lee and Seungchan Shin.
“There are games for women in Saudi Arabia now and it’s good that we can enjoy these,” she said.
“Now I have many friends who play badminton, so it’s definitely growing and I hope in the future that that can continue. As for the doubles, I am excited because it’s always more fun, especially playing with a friend and representing your country together.”
Meanwhile Cheung, Abu Harbesh’s tormentor, will face world No. 1 Tzuying Tai of Taipei in the Round of 16. She said her Saudi opponent should continue on her chosen path.
“I think it’s about experience. If you train hard and prepare, then when your chance comes you will feel more confident. As you gain more experience, you will improve,” she said. “So my advice to her would simply be: Never give up.”