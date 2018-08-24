UN urges Israel not to hold Gaza aid ‘hostage’ to politics

NEW YORK: The UN political chief has called on Israel to ensure that urgently needed humanitarian supplies for the Gaza Strip are not “held hostage to political and security developments.”
Rosemary DiCarlo, undersecretary-general for political afairs, told the Security Council its meeting was taking place “in the wake of yet another series of violent escalations that threatened to plunge Gaza into war.”
She said the recurring violence “highlights the urgency” of UN and Egyptian-led efforts, along with regional and international partners, “to prevent another devastating outbreak of hostilities, respond to the most urgent humanitarian needs, and support intra-Palestinian reconciliation.”
DiCarlo said funding for UN emergency fuel to keep about 250 hospitals, water and sanitation facilities in Gaza operating at a minimum level “has now run out.”
She appealed for $4.5 million to keep these critical facilities operating through the end of the year.
DiCarlo also expressed concern at “the dangerously short supply of essential medicines, with 40 percent of essential drugs completely depleted.”
Israel and Egypt have imposed an economically crippling blockade on Gaza since Hamas seized control of the coastal territory from the internationally backed Palestinian Authority in 2007. Israel says the blockade is needed to contain Hamas. While the closure has devastated Gaza’s economy, it has failed to oust Hamas or loosen its grip on power. Since July, Israel and Hamas have engaged in three rounds of heavy fighting, with Hamas firing dozens of rockets into Israel and the Israeli military carrying out dozens of airstrikes in Gaza.
DiCarlo said that in recent weeks the humanitarian situation in Gaza had “deteriorated further, due in part to additional restrictions that Israel imposed on the movement of goods through the Kerem Shalom crossing” — the primary avenue for food, fuel, construction materials and aid to enter the beleaguered territory.
Israel closed the crossing in response to the violence and Hamas’ launching of incendiary kites and balloons that have burned thousands of acres of Israeli fields, forests and agricultural land. The crossing was reopened by Israel on Aug. 15 when it also expanded the fishing zone off Gaza to nine nautical miles.
“As we work toward a full lifting of the closures on Gaza ...,” DiCarlo said, “I call on all parties to ensure that urgently needed humanitarian supplies reach the Strip.”
She said violent incidents have also continued elsewhere in the Palestinian territories and in Israel.
But at the same time DiCarlo cited tangible steps by ordinary Israelis and Palestinians “to promote tolerance and forge a shared future.”
As the international community focuses on resolving the crisis in Gaza and returning the legitimate Palestinian government to the strip, she said, the perseverance of these individuals is a reminder of the broader goal of achieving a two-state solution where Israelis and Palestinians live side by side in peace and security.
DiCarlo’s remarks came as US academic David Crane, head of a UN Human Rights Council commission to investigate recent violence on the Gaza Strip border, resigned for “personal reasons” less than a month after he was appointed.
Vojislav Suc, Slovenian ambassador to the UN in Geneva and president of the council, has accepted the resignation and will have the task of appointing a new president of the commission, which also includes lawyers Sara Hossein from Bangladesh and Betty Murungi from Kenya, an official statement said.
Crane, an expert in international law who is currently a professor at Syracuse University, is also a former prosecutor at the international court in Sierra Leone.
He was appointed on July 25 to investigate the recent violence on the Gaza Strip border.
Protests and clashes began on the border on March 30 and have continued at varying levels since then.
ANKARA: The spokesman for President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has slammed what he said was the US disregard for Turkey’s legal process, adding Washington had made arbitrary comments and demands in the case of a detained pastor.
In a statement to Reuters, Ibrahim Kalin called on the US to respect Turkey’s judicial independence, one of Ankara’s most pointed responses yet to criticism over its detention of evangelical Christian pastor Andrew Brunson.
“There is rule of law in Turkey and the Andrew Brunson case is a legal issue. There is an ongoing legal process related to this individual,” Kalin said.
“It goes without saying that we find unacceptable the disregard of the legal process by the United States, which has been making certain demands.”
His comments came after President Donald Trump’s National Security Adviser John Bolton earlier said that Turkey made a “big mistake” in not releasing Brunson.
Brunson, who has lived in Turkey for two decades, has been detained for 21 months on terrorism charges, which he denies, and is now under house arrest.
Trump, who counts evangelical Christians among his core supporters, has become a vocal champion of the pastor’s case, making him an unwitting flashpoint in the tension between two NATO allies. “Every day that goes by that mistake continues, this crisis could be over instantly if they did the right thing as a NATO ally, part of the West, and release (him) ... without condition,” Bolton said. Kalin, dismissed those statement as “arbitrary” comments and demands. He also hit back against the US over an investigation into state-owned lender Halkbank for potential Iran-sanctions busting. Turkey wants the US Treasury to halt the investigation. Halkbank has said all of its transactions were legal. A US court this year sentenced one of its executives to 32 months in prison for involvement in a scheme to avoid Iran sanctions.
“It is unacceptable that certain baseless and false allegations are made against Halkbank to weaken this public bank,” Kalin said.
“It seems that the purpose of those steps is to discredit respectable institutions and persons, and to punish them unjustly rather than discover the truth.”
‘Big mistake’
Economists said Turkey had still to convince investors it was ready to take measures needed to shore up its economy.
“The problems of Turkey are not fixed,” said Cristian Maggio, head of emerging markets strategy at TD Securities. “There is not one single structural solution or reform that has been advanced or detailed by the local authorities.”
Maggio added that lira volatility had increased due to thin trading volumes as Turkish markets are closed all week for Eid Al-Adha.
Kalin said that comments by Bolton showed the US was targeting Turkey’s economy.
Bolton was also skeptical about $15 billion of investment support from Qatar, saying it was “utterly insufficient to have an impact on Turkey’s economy.”
“(Bolton’s) statement is proof that the Trump administration is targeting a NATO ally as part of an economic war,” Kalin said.
“The Trump administration has ... established that it intends to use trade, tariffs and sanctions to start a global trade war.”
Until Kalin’s statement, Turkish officials had been silent about comments on Turkey this week by Trump and Bolton.
Trump told Reuters on Monday he would make no concessions to Ankara in return for Brunson’s release.