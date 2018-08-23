You are here

FaceOf: Falah bin Faraj Al-Subaie, director of Najran University

Falah bin Faraj Al-Subaie
Updated 24 August 2018
Arab News
FaceOf: Falah bin Faraj Al-Subaie, director of Najran University

Updated 24 August 2018
Arab News
Falah bin Faraj Al-Subaie is the director of Najran University and a former member of the Shoura Council.

Al-Subaie extended his congratulations to King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for the success and completion of Hajj season this year.

He acknowledged the great lengths the government had gone to ensure a safe and smooth pilgrimage for the largest gathering in the world as pilgrims flocked from all over the world to perform Hajj.

“The citizens of this great country are proud of what our wise government has provided, from the great facilities and services to serve the people of the House of Allah to the security services that prove our military sector’s endless potential,” he said. “The Kingdom has become a model of organization as it receives millions of pilgrims every year, offering them the best services.”

Al-Subaie was born in Riyadh in 1962. He obtained his bachelor’s degree in administrative sciences from King Abdul Aziz University in 1988, a master’s degree in management development from the University of West Michigan in 1991, and a doctorate of philosophy in management and economics from Mississippi State University in 1996. He also holds a higher diploma in management from the Higher Institute of Financial and Commercial Sciences.

From 1997 to 2008, he was a member of the Shoura Council and served on many committees, including the financial affairs committee, and was acting chairman of the systems and management committee. 

He was appointed as Najran University’s director on Oct. 5, 2017, and has served in his post since. 

He is also the dean of the faculty of Economics and Administrative Sciences at Imam Muhammad bin Saud Islamic University.

Topics: FaceOf Falah bin Faraj Al-Subaie Najran University

Makkah governor thanks everyone who helped make Hajj 2018 a success

Updated 24 August 2018
Arab News
Makkah governor thanks everyone who helped make Hajj 2018 a success

  • More than 250,000 workers, including 32,000 from the health industry provided services to the pilgrims
Updated 24 August 2018
Arab News
JEDDAH: Makkah Gov. Prince Khaled Al-Faisal thanked King Salman, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Interior Minister Prince Abdul Aziz bin Saud bin Naif for supervising this year’s Hajj season.

During the concluding press conference for this year’s Hajj, which was held in Mina on Thursday, Prince Khaled also thanked the media who covered the season, as well as those who contributed to serving the pilgrims.

He said that the number of workers providing services to the pilgrims exceeded 250,000 people.

Prince Khaled said that the holy sites’ train transported 360,000 pilgrims, while 18,000 buses transported 1,800,000 pilgrims.

He said that the health sector deployed 32,000 health practitioners. As many as 25 hospitals and 135 health centers with a capacity of 5,000 beds were available in Makkah and the holy sites to serve pilgrims.

He also said that the electric load capacity reached 17,791MW, while 40,000,000 cubic meters of water were pumped in Makkah and the holy sites. The Ministry of Municipal and Rural Affairs provided its services through 32,000 engineers, supervisors and cleaners.

With regard to women’s rights in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Prince Khaled said Islam always urged Muslims to appreciate women and that their rights guaranteed by Islam should be given to them.

He also affirmed that moderation is an Islamic vision emerging from Islam and its teachings and that the leader of moderation in the Kingdom was King Salman.

Regarding some media reports claiming that Saudi Arabia banned Qatari nationals from performing Hajj rituals, Prince Khaled said that Saudi Arabia had announced its willingness to receive pilgrims from any country. 

Qatar was called upon to allow its citizens to perform Hajj rituals. The king said that planes could be sent to transport Qatari pilgrims but Qatar prevented its citizens from performing Hajj rituals. However, those who managed to arrive in the Kingdom were welcomed and were now performing Hajj rituals.

He said that the number of Iranian pilgrims in this year’s Hajj season reached 86,000.

Topics: Makkah HAJJ 2018 Prince Khaled Al-Faisal

