FaceOf: Falah bin Faraj Al-Subaie, director of Najran University

Falah bin Faraj Al-Subaie is the director of Najran University and a former member of the Shoura Council.

Al-Subaie extended his congratulations to King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for the success and completion of Hajj season this year.

He acknowledged the great lengths the government had gone to ensure a safe and smooth pilgrimage for the largest gathering in the world as pilgrims flocked from all over the world to perform Hajj.

“The citizens of this great country are proud of what our wise government has provided, from the great facilities and services to serve the people of the House of Allah to the security services that prove our military sector’s endless potential,” he said. “The Kingdom has become a model of organization as it receives millions of pilgrims every year, offering them the best services.”

Al-Subaie was born in Riyadh in 1962. He obtained his bachelor’s degree in administrative sciences from King Abdul Aziz University in 1988, a master’s degree in management development from the University of West Michigan in 1991, and a doctorate of philosophy in management and economics from Mississippi State University in 1996. He also holds a higher diploma in management from the Higher Institute of Financial and Commercial Sciences.

From 1997 to 2008, he was a member of the Shoura Council and served on many committees, including the financial affairs committee, and was acting chairman of the systems and management committee.

He was appointed as Najran University’s director on Oct. 5, 2017, and has served in his post since.

He is also the dean of the faculty of Economics and Administrative Sciences at Imam Muhammad bin Saud Islamic University.