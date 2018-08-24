Typhoon Cimaron slices through western Japan, heads north

TOKYO: A powerful typhoon sliced across western Japan on Friday, dumping heavy rain before heading out to sea and turning toward the northern island of Hokkaido after reports that three students were swept out to sea.
There were scattered reports of damage and significant transportation delays but the region appeared to have escaped the devastation and mass casualties it experienced in floods in early July.
The center of Typhoon Cimaron was estimated to be about 210 km (130 miles) northwest of Wajima city in Ishikawa prefecture at 9 a.m. (0000GMT) and heading north, the Japan Meteorological Agency said.
Three college students were thought to have been swept away by high waves from a beach in Shizuoka, public broadcaster NHK said. The students’ sandals, backpacks, smartphones and wallets were found on the beach, it said.
Evacuation orders were issued in areas including Wakayama, Hyogo and Osaka prefectures and train and plane services were disrupted, NHK said. The directive was lifted in many areas but about 45,000 households had lost power in western Japan, it said. (Reporting by Kaori Kaneko Editing by Paul Tait)
- Heavy rains and waves lashed the south eastern coast of Shikoku
- Japan has been hit by various extreme weather since the beginning of July with record-breaking heat and the devastating floods and landslides in the west
India, China agree to expand military ties after defense talks
NEW DELHI: India and China have agreed to expand their military ties and enhance interaction to ensure peace on their common border, India said after a meeting between the old rivals’ defense ministers.
Relations between the Asian giants were strained last year over a 73-day military face-off in a remote, high-altitude stretch of their disputed Himalayan border.
But the neighbors have over recent months been working on mending ties and visiting Chinese Defense Minister Wei Fenghe told Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi this week that their countries’ friendship dated back to ancient times.
On Thursday, Wei had extensive discussions with his Indian counterpart, Nirmala Sitharaman, the Indian government said.
“It was decided to expand the engagement between their armed forces relating to training, joint exercises and other professional interactions,” the government said in a statement issued late on Thursday.
The ministers also discussed their border and agreed to implement “confidence building measures” to ensure the maintenance of peace, including the early operationalization of a hotline between their armed forces, India said.
India and China fought a war in 1962 and the unresolved dispute over stretches of their 3,500-kilometer border has clouded relations ever since.
But the two big Asian economies share similar positions on a host of issues including concern about US tariffs and Chinese President Xi Jinping and Modi agreed in April to improve relations.