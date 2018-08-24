You are here

What We Are Reading Today: Live Long and Evolve, by Mohamed A. F. Noor

Updated 24 August 2018
Arab News
Updated 24 August 2018

Updated 24 August 2018
Arab News
In Star Trek, crew members travel to unusual planets, meet diverse beings, and encounter unique civilizations. Throughout these remarkable space adventures, does Star Trek reflect biology and evolution as we know it? What can the science in the science fiction of Star Trek teach us? In Live Long and Evolve, biologist and die-hard Trekkie Mohamed Noor takes readers on a fun, fact-filled scientific journey.

Noor offers Trekkies, science-fiction fans, and anyone curious about how life works a cosmic gateway into introductory biology, including the definitions and origins of life, DNA, reproduction, and evolutionary processes, such as natural selection and genetic drift.

 For instance, he shows how the rapid change in a population of nanite robots follows basic principles of natural selection that apply to species on Earth. He explains how certain creatures depicted in the series are bisexual, not asexual, and what evolutionary advantage that difference provides. And he considers factors that affect successful interspecies mating and delves into what keeps species distinct. Noor discusses the importance of research and how Star Trek has influenced scientists to engage in cutting-edge work.

Giving readers irresistible and entertaining insights, Live Long and Evolve looks at some of the powerful science behind one of the most popular and longest-running science-fiction series.

Topics: Star Trek biology evolution Books Mohamed Noor sci-fi novels

Jordanian actor Yasser Al-Masri killed in car crash

Updated 23 August 2018
Arab News
Updated 23 August 2018

  • Al-Masri was transferred to hospital in Jabal Al-Zaitun, in Zarqa
  • Arab audiences knew him for his role in bedouin-style TV series “Namr bin Edwan”
Updated 23 August 2018
Arab News
AMMAN: Yasser Al-Masri, a leading Jordanian actor, was killed in a car crash on Thursday night in the Zarqa Governorate, east of Amman.
Al-Masri was transferred to hospital in Jabal Al-Zaitun, in Zarqa, but passed away upon arrival, according to local news reports.
Head of The Jordanian Actors Syndicate, Hussein Al-Khateeb, confirmed Al-Masri had died in the accident in Makkah district in Zarqa.
“With his death the Jordanian art had lost one of its main pillars, who had a significant presence on the local and Arab arenas,” Al-Khateeb said.
Al-Masri was born in Kuwait in 1970, where he attended school. He graduated from the Jordanian Music Academy.
Arab audiences knew him for his role in bedouin-style TV series “Namr bin Edwan” where he played the main role.
He also acted in several Arab TV series in Ramadan 2018, such as “Haroon Al-Rasheed” with Syrian actor Qusay Khouli, and “Amr Waq’ea” with Egyptian actor Kareem Fahmy.

Topics: Jordan

