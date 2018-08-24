Oil prices rise on Iran sanctions, but US-China row mutes trading

SINGAPORE: Oil prices rose on Friday as US sanctions on Iran are expected to cut significant volumes of crude from the market, although trading was muted by concerns over the unresolved trade dispute between Washington and Beijing.
Brent crude oil futures were at $75.07 per barrel at 0424 GMT, up 34 cents, or 0.5 percent, from their last close.
US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were at $68.24 per barrel, up 41 cents, or 0.6 percent.
Traders said the supply versus demand outlook for oil markets was relatively tight because of the looming US sanctions against Iran, which will target oil exports from November.
Iran is the third-biggest producer within the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), exporting on average around 2.5 million barrels per day (bpd) of crude and condensate this year, equivalent to around 2.5 percent of global consumption.
Energy consultancy FGE says it expects this figure to drop below 1 million bpd by mid-2019.
Despite this, sentiment in markets was cautious and liquidity in crude futures relatively low, traders said, after US and Chinese officials talks aimed at resolving an escalating trade dispute ended on Thursday with no major breakthrough. Instead, both countries activated another round of dueling tariffs on $16 billion worth of each other’s goods.
“Investors are likely to feel nervous as the two countries vow to step up the pressure,” ANZ bank said on Friday.
Petrofac sells North Sea assets for $292m
- Petrofac has about 12,500 employees
- Scales back on oil and gas production
LONDON: British oilfield services provider Petrofac has agreed to sell its 20 percent interest in the Greater Stella Area of the North Sea to oil and gas operator Ithaca Energy in a deal worth up to $292 million.
Petrofac, which designs, builds, operates and maintains oil and gas facilities, expanded into oil and gas production during the oil price boom earlier this decade.
But the strategy didn’t last and Petrofac has since been scaling back oil and gas production.
It announced the sale of its oil fields in Mexico last month after a warning last year that its integrated energy services (IES) division would have lower than expected profits.
“This disposal marks a further milestone in our journey back to a capital-light business ... (divestiture) marks the significant progress we are making on our stated strategy,” CEO Ayman Asfari said in a statement.
The proceeds from the sale of the North Sea assets, which also include a 24.8 percent interest in the FPF1 floating production facility, will be used to cut debt.
Petrofac expects to take a post-tax impairment charge of roughly $55 million from the sale.
Ithaca will pay roughly $145 million on completion of the deal, $120 million in non-contingent deferred consideration between 2020-2023 and a further $28 million of contingent consideration is payable depending on field performance, Petrofac said.
Reuters reported in May that Ithaca, owned by Israel-based Delek Group, would consider making an offer for the Petrofac holdings given its existing interest in the Greater Stella Area.