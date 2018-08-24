US-China trade talks end with no breakthrough

WASHINGTON: US and Chinese negotiators ended two days of meetings Thursday without breaking a deadlock over trade that has unnerved financial markets and disrupted global commerce.
The delegations “exchanged views on how to achieve fairness, balance and reciprocity in the economic relationship,” Lindsay Walters, a White House spokeswoman, said in a statement. She did not mention further talks.
A Chinese Commerce Ministry statement said the talks were “constructive and frank” but gave no details. It said the two sides would “maintain contact.”
The dispute over China’s high-tech industrial policy escalated Thursday as the Trump administration and Beijing imposed taxes on an additional $16 billion of each other’s goods. The administration last month had slapped tariffs on an initial $34 billion in Chinese products, and Beijing responded in kind.
The Trump team is preparing tariffs on $200 billion more of Chinese products, and China has vowed to counterpunch by targeting $60 billion in American goods.
The US-China talks this week were the first since discussions in June failed to produce any agreement.
The Trump administration accuses China of using predatory tactics to obtain American technology, including forcing US companies to hand over trade secrets in exchange for access to the Chinese market.
Petrofac sells North Sea assets for $292m
LONDON: British oilfield services provider Petrofac has agreed to sell its 20 percent interest in the Greater Stella Area of the North Sea to oil and gas operator Ithaca Energy in a deal worth up to $292 million.
Petrofac, which designs, builds, operates and maintains oil and gas facilities, expanded into oil and gas production during the oil price boom earlier this decade.
But the strategy didn’t last and Petrofac has since been scaling back oil and gas production.
It announced the sale of its oil fields in Mexico last month after a warning last year that its integrated energy services (IES) division would have lower than expected profits.
“This disposal marks a further milestone in our journey back to a capital-light business ... (divestiture) marks the significant progress we are making on our stated strategy,” CEO Ayman Asfari said in a statement.
The proceeds from the sale of the North Sea assets, which also include a 24.8 percent interest in the FPF1 floating production facility, will be used to cut debt.
Petrofac expects to take a post-tax impairment charge of roughly $55 million from the sale.
Ithaca will pay roughly $145 million on completion of the deal, $120 million in non-contingent deferred consideration between 2020-2023 and a further $28 million of contingent consideration is payable depending on field performance, Petrofac said.
Reuters reported in May that Ithaca, owned by Israel-based Delek Group, would consider making an offer for the Petrofac holdings given its existing interest in the Greater Stella Area.