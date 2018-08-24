German economy delivers ‘full strike’ in second quarter

BERLIN: All sectors of the German economy grew in the second quarter, detailed data showed on Friday, suggesting it will be able to weather headwinds from trade frictions.
State spending, investments and private consumption drove growth between April and June, the data showed, confirming a preliminary reading of a 0.5 percent.
Investment in construction and state spending grew the most, with both up by 0.6 percent.
The figures confirmed a trend in Europe’s largest economy, which is increasingly dependent on domestic drivers for growth as exports weaken. Private consumption has grown for eighteen months in a row.
The Federal Statistics Office said exports rose by 0.7 percent on the quarter and imports edged up by 1.7 percent, which resulted in net trade deducting 0.4 percentage points from growth.
Carsten Brzeski of ING Diba said the figures released on Friday should ease international criticism of Germany for its over-reliance on exports for growth.
“Defying the often-heard international criticism, the economy is already showing a very balanced growth model,” he wrote in a note to clients. He said the economy had delivered “a full strike,” with all sectors growing.
US-China trade talks end with no breakthrough
- The delegations ‘exchanged views on how to achieve fairness, balance and reciprocity in the economic relationship’
- The US-China talks this week were the first since discussions in June failed to produce any agreement
WASHINGTON: US and Chinese negotiators ended two days of meetings Thursday without breaking a deadlock over trade that has unnerved financial markets and disrupted global commerce.
The delegations “exchanged views on how to achieve fairness, balance and reciprocity in the economic relationship,” Lindsay Walters, a White House spokeswoman, said in a statement. She did not mention further talks.
A Chinese Commerce Ministry statement said the talks were “constructive and frank” but gave no details. It said the two sides would “maintain contact.”
The dispute over China’s high-tech industrial policy escalated Thursday as the Trump administration and Beijing imposed taxes on an additional $16 billion of each other’s goods. The administration last month had slapped tariffs on an initial $34 billion in Chinese products, and Beijing responded in kind.
The Trump team is preparing tariffs on $200 billion more of Chinese products, and China has vowed to counterpunch by targeting $60 billion in American goods.
The US-China talks this week were the first since discussions in June failed to produce any agreement.
The Trump administration accuses China of using predatory tactics to obtain American technology, including forcing US companies to hand over trade secrets in exchange for access to the Chinese market.