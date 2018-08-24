Palestinian FA head banned by FIFA after call to 'burn Messi shirts'

GENEVA: The head of the Palestinian Football Association, Jibril Rajoub, was banned from all soccer-related activity for a year by FIFA on Friday on charges of inciting hatred and violence before a friendly planned between Israel and Argentina.
Rajoub protested after Israel switched the venue of the June game from Haifa to Jerusalem. He urged Palestinians to burn shirts bearing the name of Lionel Messi if Argentina's star went ahead and played there.
The change of venue came at a particularly sensitive time, after US President Donald Trump had recognised Jerusalem as Israel's capital, infuriating Palestinians who want the eastern part of the city as the capital of their own future state.
Global soccer body FIFA said on Friday its disciplinary committee considered Rajoub's statements "incited hatred and violence". It banned him for 12 months and fined him 20,000 Swiss francs ($20,000).
Rajoub, it said, was banned from "taking part in any future match or competition taking place during the given period". That included attending matches in any official capacity and participating in media activities at or near stadiums on match days, it added.
Rajoub and the Palestinian Football Association did not immediately respond to the announcement. Israel's association declined to comment.
Argentina decided to pull out of the friendly, which would have been their last appearance before the World Cup, as political pressure mounted over the game.
Rajoub has long tried to get soccer's world governing body, FIFA, and the International Olympic Committee to impose sanctions against Israel. This is mainly because of the Israeli government's settlements policy in the West Bank and because it has imposed travel restrictions on Palestinian athletes citing security concerns. Those bodies have not heeded his calls.
Liverpool ‘not for sale’ after $2.6 billion bid from Sheikh Mansour cousin
- Britain’s Daily Mail newspaper reported that Abu Dhabi-based Sheikh Khaled Bin Zayed Al Nehayan approached the club
- Liverpool — 18-times English champions — said the club was still open to new outside investment but is not for sale
LONDON: Liverpool owners Fenway Sports Group insisted Friday the Premier League club is not for sale after details emerged of a failed £2 billion ($2.6 billion) takeover bid from a cousin of Manchester City owner Sheikh Mansour.
Britain’s Daily Mail newspaper reported that Abu Dhabi-based Sheikh Khaled Bin Zayed Al Nehayan approached the club over several months in late 2017 and into early 2018.
He then made the £2 billion offer that would have been the most expensive takeover in the history of the game.
Liverpool — 18-times English champions — said the club was still open to new outside investment but is not for sale.
Britain’s Press Association said it understood that the interest — one of a number of approaches FSG have received in recent years — did not get past the vetting stage because it was deemed neither credible nor worthy of being put to the ownership.
“FSG have been clear and consistent: the club is not for sale,” said a Liverpool statement.
“But what the ownership has said, again clearly and consistently, is that under the right terms and conditions we would consider taking on a minority investor, if such a partnership was to further our commercial interests in specific market places and in line with the continued development and growth of the club and the team.”
Malcolm Glazer’s £790 million purchase of Premier League rivals Manchester United in 2005 remains the most expensive football takeover deal.
Liverpool, bought by their owners, then known as New England Sports Ventures, for £300 million in 2010, were valued at £1.42 billion by business services group KPMG in May.