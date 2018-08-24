You are here

﻿

Venues from across Arab world feature in TIME’s ‘World’s Greatest Places’ list

King Abdulaziz Center for World Culture - also known as Ithra. (Wikimedia Commons: AhmadElq)
Louvre Abu Dhabi. (AFP)
Warner Bros. World in Abu Dhabi. (AFP)
14th century Al-Qarawiyyin Library in Fez. (AFP)
  • The King Abdulaziz Center for World Culture in Dhahran, also known as Ithra, is included in the list
  • The beautiful 14th century Al-Qarawiyyin Library in Fez also made the cut
LONDON: A Saudi architectural icon has been named in TIME magazine’s first annual list of the “World’s Greatest Places.”
The King Abdulaziz Center for World Culture in Dhahran, also known as Ithra, is included in the list of places to visit, as are Abu Dhabi’s Louvre and the UAE capital’s Warner Bros. World theme park.

Ithra was built as a corporate social responsibility initiative by Saudi Aramco to serve as a national and regional catalyst for intellectual development, creativity and cross-cultural sharing. Its state-of-the-art, multi-disciplinary facilities attract thousands of visitors for initiatives and events from around the world.

The center consists of a 1600-square-meter Great Hall; a museum with four galleries, each focusing on a specific range of cultural expression spanning Saudi identity and heritage, Islamic art and civilization, and the culture of the Arabian peninsula. A cinema is home to the Saudi Film Festival, and a library holds more than half a million items. The Performing Arts Theater is a 1,000-seat opera house, and the Knowledge Tower hosts 2,000 annual workshops including STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) and reading programming for youth. 

By showcasing the Kingdom’s rich cultural heritage and hosting or collaborating on international projects, the King Abdulaziz Center encourages the understanding that flows from artistic expression into all aspects of life, at home and abroad. 

Since its inauguration by the King Salman in 2016, the Center has emerged as a pioneering force offering unprecedented access to unique arts, culture and knowledge programming.

The beautiful 14th century Al-Qarawiyyin Library in Fez also made the cut, while Cairo’s Marriott Mena House hotel was considered one of the best places to stay in the world.
In its introduction to the list, TIME explained how it asked for nominations “across a variety of categories— such as museums, parks, bars, restaurants, theme parks, cruises and hotels— from editors and correspondents around the world as well as dozens of industry experts.”  
They then used a series of criteria to evaluate each nomination — quality, originality, innovation, sustainability and influence.

See the full list here.

Topics: Travel Saudi Arabia UAE Egypt Morocco Lifestyle Editor’s Choice

New initiatives for local community to develop KSA's Al-Ula heritage site

  • Al-Ula is home to a number of archaeological treasures and ancient cities — some dating back 4,000 years
  • It is Saudi Arabia’s first UNESCO World Heritage site
JEDDAH: Prince Badr bin Abdullah bin Mohammed bin Farhan Al-Saud, minister of culture and governor of the Royal Commission for Al-Ula, launched on Wednesday a program of initiatives that will put the local community at the heart of the preservation and development of the region.
The five initiatives came after the prince met with members of the Al-Ula community as part of his vision for developing the region with its inhabitants in mind.
During his visit to the province of Al-Ula, Prince Badr confirmed that everyone in the region is an ambassador of originality, hospitality, heritage and beautiful nature.
He added that everyone will benefit from the outcome of these initiatives, noting that the region will witness more sustainability and prosperity.
The new initiatives include a scholarship program for local students, the creation of a community council, a community heritage action program which will provide 2,500 part-time opportunities, expansion of connectivity and telecommunication in the region and the establishment of a disability rehabilitation and support center.

New drive to showcase the treasures of Saudi Arabia’s ancient city of Al-Ula

Saudi Arabia looks to the future — by stepping 5,000 years into the past

Saudi heritage workers to be trained in France

Prince Badr explained that the scholarship program provides promising opportunities to Al-Ula boys and girls in international elite academic institutions in the US, UK, France and other countries. The students chosen in January 2018 will move by the end of this month to start their scholarship programs abroad.
In the second phase of the program, the commission will provide 300 additional opportunities to double the number of scholarships that will qualify more students to get diplomas, bachelor’s and master’s degrees in fields such as tourism, hospitality, agricultural technology, archaeology, history.
Community leaders will be given the opportunity to present their views, submit proposals and solutions on issues related to the development of local infrastructure, protecting the cultural and natural heritage while providing 2,500 part-time jobs for citizens.
The commission will also provide a communication network program that is essential for sustainable development and growth, as well as addressing network issues.
It is also working with a group of partners to enhance the region’s telecommunications network, expand existing coverage and prepare a comprehensive rehabilitation center program to provide support to the Al-Ula community.
Prince Badr met a number of residents in Al-Ula and briefed them on the steps taken to achieve the highest added value to the community during all future stages of development.
He announced the formation of a senate that includes local community leaders, to participate in the region’s infrastructure development for the benefit of everyone.

Topics: Saudi Arabia archaeology Al-Ula Royal Commission for Al-Ula Prince Badr bin Abdullah bin Farhan UNESCO

