Vision 2030 introduced ‘unprecedented developments’ to pilgrimage

JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Hajj and Umrah Mohammed Salih Bentin said that his sector has witnessed “unprecedented developments” recently through the adoption of “advanced technology to improve performance, transparency and quality.”
He credited Vision 2030 as the driving force behind these developments, which include — he said — a shift in work culture so that providing Hajj- and Umrah-related services is now seen as a task that needs year-round, rather than seasonal, attention.
Bentin added that the continued support and guidance of King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman had led the way as they worked tirelessly to serve pilgrims.
He said that the government of King Salman has carried out the largest expansion in the history of the two holy cities, thus increasing the number of pilgrims able to come from around the world to perform their rituals in safety and comfort.
He went on to urge all ministry employees to double their efforts in the service of pilgrims and fulfill the desires of the Kingdom’s wise leadership.
Interior Ministry
Prince Abdul Aziz bin Saud bin Naif, interior minister and chairman of the Supreme Hajj Committee, congratulated King Salman on the success of this year’s Hajj season.
He congratulated the king on behalf of committee members, regional governors, and personnel of the Interior Ministry and all relevant sectors in this Hajj season.
The success is due to projects implemented at the holy sites to serve pilgrims and facilitate their performance of Hajj rituals, the prince said.
The number of pilgrims this year reached 2,371,675, with no incidence of disease epidemics or quarantine cases recorded, he added.
Environmental Ministry
Environment, Water and Agriculture Minister Abdul Rahman bin Abdul Mohsen Al-Fadhli announced the success of the operational plan for this year’s Hajj season in Makkah and the holy sites.
The ministry’s operational plan included the agricultural and livestock sectors, the Saudi Grains Organization (SAGO), the water production and distribution sectors represented by the Saline Water Conversion Corp. (SWCC) and the National Water Co. (NWC), and the environmental sector represented by the General Authority of Meteorology and Environmental Protection (PME).
The water production and distribution sectors increased supplies to Makkah and the holy sites during peak times compared to last year, Al-Fadhli said.
Some 40 million cubic meters of water have been pumped to the holy sites and Makkah since July 14, and more than 3,500 employees worked to distribute water, he added.
The ministry’s veterinarians examined more than 2 million cattle that entered Makkah and the holy sites during this year’s Hajj season and were free of infectious diseases, he said.
The PME “has mustered all its resources during the Hajj season to monitor the weather and provide forecasts through satellites and direct radar, supervised by seven inspection teams,” Al-Fadhli said.
Transport Ministry
Minister of Transport Dr. Nabil bin Mohammed Al-Amoudi also praised the efforts of all employees of the transportation system’s various sectors who managed to ensure that the more than 2.3 million pilgrims were provided with excellent services.
He noted that the General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA), in coordination with the government and private bodies working at the airports, had overseen the successful management of the arrival of more than 3,800 pilgrims per hour at the Halls of Hajj and Umrah at King Abdul Aziz International Airport in Jeddah, and the departure of around 3,500 per hour.
Al-Amoudi claimed that it had taken a maximum of 25 minutes to process each pilgrim through immigration at the Jeddah and Madinah airports.
More than 18,000 buses had been in service during the Hajj season, he said, transporting pilgrims in comfort and safety between the holy sites. He added that the Al-Mashaaer Al-Mugaddassah Metro — overseen by the Public Transport Authority (PTA) along with the Makkah Region Development Authority — was a great success.
Al-Amoudi said the 450-kilometer Haramain rail service linking Makkah and Madinah with a top speed of more than 300 kmph will be operational by next year’s Hajj season.
Vision 2030 introduced ‘unprecedented developments’ to pilgrimage
Vision 2030 introduced ‘unprecedented developments’ to pilgrimage
JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Hajj and Umrah Mohammed Salih Bentin said that his sector has witnessed “unprecedented developments” recently through the adoption of “advanced technology to improve performance, transparency and quality.”
Project funded mainly by Saudi donors seeks help to save children with heart disease
SWITZERLAND: It’s a simple gesture, but it can help to break a world record — and mend hearts. Little Hearts is a project that gives impoverished children with congenital heart disease (CHD) access to life-saving treatment, thanks in large part to philanthropists from Saudi Arabia. To continue doing its good work, it is aiming to gain international recognition by launching a Guinness World Record attempt to create the largest-ever online photo gallery. Little Hearts is asking people across the globe to submit a picture of themselves making a hand-to-heart gesture to raise awareness of CHD — caused by a problem in the structure of the heart — and vital funds toward the projects’ goals.
“The Guinness World record itself is to get 60,000 photos of individuals making the heart gesture, which just fits perfectly with the campaign, as every heart deserves to beat,” said Reza Malik, fund-raising officer for Little Hearts. “We want to set ourselves a target of a year.”
The Little Hearts project provides free life-saving cardiac surgery and interventional cardiac catheterization for children with congenital heart defects from underprivileged families irrespective of gender, race or religion.
Each year more than a million babies worldwide are born with CHD; 100,000 of them will not live to see their first birthday and thousands more will die before they reach adulthood. “The majority of these who do survive beyond the first year of life will live in pain unless they live in the developed world where they have access to health systems,” Malik said. “That is why our ultimate aim is to provide life-saving heart operations to babies born with congenital heart defects in the Third World.
“We have a criteria: Their families are impoverished. There is no chance they can afford the medical operation and treatment required to help these children survive. Congenital heart defects are treatable. We have the solution for it; the issue is that it costs a lot of money.”
A standard CHD operation costs more than SR7,000 ($1,800) per child. “But that is a direct deliverable,” Malik said. “You are instantly saving a life.”
Little Hearts is the flagship project of the global humanitarian charity Muntada Aid, which operates in some of the world’s most vulnerable places, providing assistance to communities affected by disasters, conflicts and poverty.
The organization’s core values are faith-inspired by the Islamic tenets of integrity, transparency, the uplifting of the needy, safeguarding the vulnerable and having a sustainable impact on the world. It was initiated from Saudi Arabia in the form of a trust.
In the past seven years, the Little Hearts project has conducted 27 successful week-long missions, which involve sending an expert team of 30 — including heart surgeons, pediatricians, anesthesiologists and nurses — to developing countries such as Bangladesh, Sudan, Mauritania, Yemen and Tanzania. The teams have performed dozens of free surgeries. At times many of these countries have not had a single heart surgeon who can perform open-heart surgery on babies and small children. The cause of a congenital heart defect — signs and symptoms of which can include rapid breathing, bluish skin, poor weight gain and feeling tired — is often unknown. However, it can be caused by infections during pregnancy such as rubella, the use of certain medications or drugs such as alcohol or tobacco, parents being closely related and poor nutritional status or obesity in the mother. Serious congenital heart defects usually become evident soon after birth or during the first few months of life.
“It (the Little Hearts project) has a 97-per-cent success rate, so it is promising,” Malik explained. “The risk-to-reward ratio is extremely high. But is is not just about saving a life, but about giving the quality of life back to a child that is their basic human right. These babies are often underdeveloped; they cannot run or play like their peers.
“They have a right to their childhood and a right to life itself. By saving a single baby’s life, potentially you have saved up to nine other members of the immediate family, from parents to siblings. Why? Because usually the parents, the siblings, they are all working for the survival of this baby or child. Their world revolves around them. Usually the siblings are out of education; they are forced to earn a living. The mother’s care goes into the focus of that child. These operations turn tears of grief to tears of joy.”
Since its launch in 2011, Little Hearts has saved the lives of more than 1,800 children. Generous donors, he said, are the heart of the project and allow the team to continue their lifesaving work.
Philanthropists from Saudi Arabia have been the most prolific donors. “Initially a lot of the funding for the project, when it was first initiated, was from philanthropists from the Middle East, primarily Saudi Arabia,” Malik said. “Now we want to take this global. We want to take the Little Hearts mission and the cause of children with congenital heart defects and to turn that into a visible, viable issue and concern for the international community — from the UN to governments themselves. “Because it is not a communicable disease like malaria, there is no governmental or UN agenda to resolve the problem itself — to eradicate the disease and reduce the time it takes to provide treatment to these children.
“We know this is a global epidemic; it is one of the most common diseases of the heart in the world. Yet there is no governmental or UN mandate to reduce the rate, whereas we have the treatment — and we have the solutions.”
Malik said that there are two key goals of the Little Hearts project. “The aim is to continue providing the missions to the communities and countries in developing nations where they need that immediate support, because without it the governments are not going to subsidize the costs related to taking these children in these countries to places where they can get access to the treatment they need,” he said.
“The short-term goal is to continue the mission, but with that is the cost of logistics, bringing those facilities to a country on a temporary basis to be able to carry out these operations and then disbanding and moving on.
“This brings us to our second mission, our long-term goal. In the next three years we want to establish five full-time clinics with trained pediatricians and cardiologists who can perform these operations in these countries such as Egypt, Morocco, Mali, Tanzania and Chad.”
Little Hearts already has a dedicated center in Bangladesh, which has been fully operational for a year. A second center is about to be launched in South Africa.
As well as performing life-saving operations, heart surgeons with Little Hearts also run a training program, equipping local doctors with the knowledge to perform the complex procedures.
The goal over the next three years is to increase the impact of the Little Hearts project by increasing capacity in hospitals and cardiac centers in developing nations to be able to provide an international standard of specialist paediatric cardiac intervention, saving the lives of many more babies in Africa, Asia and the Middle East.
Malik hopes the photo campaign will bring the awareness — and encourage the donation of vital funds — to continue and build on the organization’s life-saving work.
“The campaign has two aims; one to raise awareness of the plight of children suffering with congenital heart disease; secondly to give it that platform and visibility on an international stage and among high-level governments and within the United Nations so we can engage and say these are the solutions, now there needs to be action and finances,” he said.
“You can’t expect the general public to be pooling together these resources, because they are not cheap. We know there is funding for public health care infrastructure. Let’s give it its due. Because those 1.4 million children deserve that.”
Dr. Jamal Al-Ata, head surgeon at Little Hearts, said: “Unfortunately, the treatment of heart disease in the developing world is not given proper attention, due to the lack of financial resources and that of trained medical staff. It is important this is overcome.” His words were echoed by Dr. Mansur Al-Mathari, a consultant pediatric cardiologist with the project. “We need your support,” he said. “We need the support of everyone to keep this program running and hopefully we can save a lot of patients’ lives around the world.” The public can upload their entries for the photo campaign at: http://handstohearts.photos/