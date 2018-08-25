EU slams Italian ‘threats’ to pull funding over migrants

BRUSSELS: The EU hit back Friday at Italian “threats” after the deputy prime minister warned that Rome would pull funding for the bloc if Brussels fails to relocate migrants from a coast guard ship.
Luigi Di Maio said Thursday that his government is prepared to drop its annual contribution to the EU if an emergency meeting of key states in Brussels does nothing for the migrants blocked aboard the Diciotti vessel at the Sicilian port of Catania.
“Unconstructive comments, let alone threats, are not helpful and they will not get us any closer to a solution,” European Commission spokesman Alexander Winterstein told a briefing.
“The EU is a community of rules and it operates on the basis of rules, not threats.”
Winterstein said the European Commission urged “all the parties involved to work constructively together to find a swift solution for the persons on board in the spirit of good cooperation.”
The migrants have been blocked at Catania since Monday night as the Italian government refuses to allow them to disembark without commitments from the EU to take some of them in.
High-level officials from a dozen EU member states met in Brussels on Friday to discuss what EU officials said was the broader issue of the disembarkation of migrants rescued at sea.
No deal was struck about the Diciotti migrants at the talks, as a source at the European Commission said “this was not a meeting where decisions were taken.”
However the source said they discussed “the need for a shared and rapid solution for the migrants on board of the Diciotti as well as those most recently disembarked in Spain and Malta.”
Italy’s new populist government has taken a hard line on migration since coming to power, demanding the EU do more to share the responsibility of caring for migrants who land on its shores as one of the main entry points to Europe.
Di Maio said in an interview published on Facebook on Thursday evening that “if they decide nothing regarding the Diciotti and the redistribution of the migrants, I and the whole Five Star Movement will no longer be prepared to give 20 billion euros ($23.1 billion) to the European Union every year.”
Student activists disappear in southern China after police raid
The video footage, which was shared with Reuters, showed police armed with shields and helmets bursting into the activists’ accommodation and scuffling with the occupants.
The footage appeared to show an apartment where the students were staying in Huizhou, near the southern city of Shenzhen, that had been previously visited by Reuters. The video could not be independently verified.
It was not immediately clear what happened to the activists. Calls to police in the area and five activists who had been staying at the apartment went unanswered. Labour activists in other parts of the country who are following the case and had been in touch with various activists on the scene said they were unable to contact them.
The raid is the latest step by the Chinese authorities to clamp down on a growing labor movement in the southern province of Guangdong that started brewing last month when workers at a welding machinery company, Jasic International, were fired when they tried to create a union.
Labour activism is viewed as a challenge by the ruling Communist Party, which opposes independent unions and punishes protesters.
On July 27, police detained 29 people, including laid-off workers, their families and supporters. Fourteen people remain in detention.
Since then, support has poured in, with about 50 labor activists, most of them students, traveling to Guangdong to back the workers.
An activist who shared the footage of the raid with Reuters said the raid Friday took place just after 5 a.m. The activist, who declined to be identified because of the sensitive nature of the footage, said the images were received directly from students in the room when the police entered.
GROWING PRESSURE
Pressure had been mounting on the activists.
In interviews with Reuters a day before the raid, 15 activists involved in the Jasic case described a multi-pronged effort to force them to disengage from the workers’ cause.
The authorities have flown many of the young activists’ parents to Guangdong and put them up in hotels to undergo “training sessions” about how to raise their children, according to interviews with several students.
Authorities lectured the parents on text messages to send to their children. They also arranged to have parents show up at various places where their children were, including the apartment and shopping areas where protests have been staged, they said.
The Ministry of Education issued a notice five days ago to universities across the country telling them to stop students from traveling to Guangdong to participate in the protests, according to screenshots of messages sent by universities to students.
The universities gave a range of explanations to students about why it was unsafe for them to go to Guangdong including an approaching typhoon and the risk of being recruited into a pyramid scheme, several students said.
Reuters was unable to verify the order and the ministry did not respond to faxed questions.
The hashtag “what’s up with Guangdong?” started trending on Weibo as the Ministry of Education notice spread.
Several of the students’ university advisers had apparently also flown to Guangdong to try to persuade them to leave, according to some of the activists.
The protests have spread to Beijing where, on Wednesday and Thursday, a group of 20 students, activists and two worker representatives from Jasic submitted petition letters at the headquarters of the All-China Federations of Trade Unions and the All-China Women’s Federation.