BEIJING: A fire early on Saturday morning at a hot springs hotel in the far northeastern Chinese city of Harbin killed 18 people, the official Xinhua news agency reported.
The cause of the blaze was under investigation, and rescue work was continuing, the Xinhua report said.
Hotel fire in Chinese city of Harbin kills 18
Hotel fire in Chinese city of Harbin kills 18
- The cause of the blaze was under investigation, and rescue work was continuing
- The fire started in a hotel in the far northeastern Chinese city of Harbin
BEIJING: A fire early on Saturday morning at a hot springs hotel in the far northeastern Chinese city of Harbin killed 18 people, the official Xinhua news agency reported.
UN refugee agency urges end to Italy migrant standoff
- The Diciotti rescued the migrants from a trafficker’s boat on Aug. 16
- Grandi said from Geneva that it’s time to end “a race to the bottom on who can take the least responsibility for people rescued at sea”
ROME: The United Nations’ refugee agency is imploring European Union countries to take responsibility for 150 migrants stranded aboard an Italian coast guard ship and urging Italy to let the migrants off the ship immediately.
The Diciotti rescued the migrants from a trafficker’s boat on Aug. 16. The ship has been docked in Sicily for days, and Italy’s government is refusing to let it disembark passengers unless other EU nations pledge to take them.
UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi urged European countries in a statement Saturday “to do the right thing and offer places of asylum for people rescued from the Mediterranean Sea in their time of need.”
Grandi said from Geneva that it’s time to end “a race to the bottom on who can take the least responsibility for people rescued at sea.”