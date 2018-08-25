Rohingya’s stage protest for ‘justice’ on crackdown anniversary

You are here

﻿

First built more than 20 years ago by earlier, smaller waves of Rohingya refugees, the camps in Cox's Bazar district exploded in size last year when Myanmar's army launched its attacks around Aug. 25, and hundreds of thousands of Rohingya began flooding across the border. (AP)
  • About 700,000 of the Muslim minority poured across the border after attacks by the Myanmar military and Buddhist groups
  • Rohingya militants staged attacks on Myanmar police posts on August 25 last year sparking the crackdown
COX’S BAZAAR, Bangladesh: Thousands of Rohingya refugees staged protests for "justice" Saturday on the first anniversary of a Myanmar military crackdown that forced them to flee to camps in Bangladesh.
About 700,000 of the Muslim minority poured across the border after attacks by the Myanmar military and Buddhist groups that the United Nations has likened to ethnic cleansing.
Thousands held peaceful marches and attended rallies chanting "We want justice from the UN." At the Kutupalong camp, a giant banner proclaimed: "Never Again: Rohingya Genocide Remembrance Day. 25 August, 2018."
Some wore bandanas emblazoned with the slogan "Save Rohingya" while others waved flags.
Other marches and gatherings were planned across what has become the world's biggest refugee camp, activists told AFP.
Rohingya militants staged attacks on Myanmar police posts on August 25 last year sparking the crackdown in which an unknown number of Rohingya were killed. Many have arrived in the Bangladesh camps with stories of rape, torture and villages burned to the ground.
Myanmar authorities have insisted their forces only targeted radicals. They have made an agreement with Bangladesh to take back refugees but no progress has been made on returns and the Rohingya insist they will not go back unless their safety is guaranteed.
Mohammad Hossain, a 40-year-old protester at Kutupalong, said "We are here remember to August 25. We want justice.
"We want them to recognise us as Rohingya. We are very sad because we are not in our native land. Everyone wants justice. We are complaining about this to the world."
Another protester, Noor Kamal, added: "We faced genocide. Last year, August 25, we faced genocide in Myanmar. We want justice for that."

UN refugee agency urges end to Italy migrant standoff

0

  • The Diciotti rescued the migrants from a trafficker’s boat on Aug. 16
  • Grandi said from Geneva that it’s time to end “a race to the bottom on who can take the least responsibility for people rescued at sea”
ROME: The United Nations’ refugee agency is imploring European Union countries to take responsibility for 150 migrants stranded aboard an Italian coast guard ship and urging Italy to let the migrants off the ship immediately.
The Diciotti rescued the migrants from a trafficker’s boat on Aug. 16. The ship has been docked in Sicily for days, and Italy’s government is refusing to let it disembark passengers unless other EU nations pledge to take them.
UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi urged European countries in a statement Saturday “to do the right thing and offer places of asylum for people rescued from the Mediterranean Sea in their time of need.”
Grandi said from Geneva that it’s time to end “a race to the bottom on who can take the least responsibility for people rescued at sea.”

