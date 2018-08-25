You are here

  • Home
  • Pompeo asked by Trump to delay visit to North Korea
﻿

Pompeo asked by Trump to delay visit to North Korea

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, left, accompanied by President Donald Trump, reads a prayer at the beginning of a cabinet meeting in the Cabinet Room of the White House, Thursday, Aug. 16, 2018, in Washington. (AP)
Updated 25 August 2018
AP
0

Pompeo asked by Trump to delay visit to North Korea

  • Trump’s comment followed a report issued Monday by the International Atomic Energy Agency outlining “grave concern” about the North’s nuclear program
  • Trump put some blame on Beijing, saying he does not believe China is helping “because of our much tougher Trading stance”
Updated 25 August 2018
AP
0

WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump says he has directed Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to delay a planned trip to North Korea, citing insufficient progress on denuclearization.
Trump put some blame on Beijing, saying he does not believe China is helping “because of our much tougher Trading stance.”
The surprise announcement Friday appeared to mark a concession by the president to domestic and international concerns that his prior claims of world-altering progress on the peninsula had been strikingly premature.
Trump’s comment followed a report issued Monday by the International Atomic Energy Agency outlining “grave concern” about the North’s nuclear program.

Topics: Mike Pompeo Donald Trump United States North Korea

Related

0
World
US commander says pressure on North Korea key to nuclear diplomacy
0
World
North Korea urges Trump to be ‘bold’ on denuclearization

UN refugee agency urges end to Italy migrant standoff

Updated 25 August 2018
AP
0

UN refugee agency urges end to Italy migrant standoff

  • The Diciotti rescued the migrants from a trafficker’s boat on Aug. 16
  • Grandi said from Geneva that it’s time to end “a race to the bottom on who can take the least responsibility for people rescued at sea”
Updated 25 August 2018
AP
0

ROME: The United Nations’ refugee agency is imploring European Union countries to take responsibility for 150 migrants stranded aboard an Italian coast guard ship and urging Italy to let the migrants off the ship immediately.
The Diciotti rescued the migrants from a trafficker’s boat on Aug. 16. The ship has been docked in Sicily for days, and Italy’s government is refusing to let it disembark passengers unless other EU nations pledge to take them.
UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi urged European countries in a statement Saturday “to do the right thing and offer places of asylum for people rescued from the Mediterranean Sea in their time of need.”
Grandi said from Geneva that it’s time to end “a race to the bottom on who can take the least responsibility for people rescued at sea.”

Topics: United Nations European Union Italy migrants

Related

0
World
EU slams Italian ‘threats’ to pull funding over migrants
0
Middle-East
One dead as Tunisia security forces arrest migrants

Latest updates

Palestinians: US aid cut looks to pressure Jerusalem stance
0
Things to do while in Zurich
0
Erdogan: Commitment of all Turks needed to combat attacks on economy
0
Airbnb sues New York over ‘government overreach’
0
Russia accuses Syrian rebels of preparing Idlib chemical attack
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2018 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.