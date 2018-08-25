At least 27 hostages held by Daesh in south Syria: HRW

BEIRUT: At least 27 people are being held by Daesh in southern Syria, Human Rights Watch said Saturday as it deplored the hostage-taking as a “war crime.”
The group of mostly women and children were abducted by Daesh during a massive July 25 assault on the Druze community in Sweida, in which the extremists killed more than 250 people.
They are being held by Daesh to use as leverage in negotiations with the Syrian government and its ally Russia, according to HRW.
“Hostage-taking is a war crime,” the rights group said.
“Civilian lives should not be used as bargaining chips,” said its deputy Middle East director Lama Fakih.
Of more than 30 people taken hostage in the July offensive, at least two have since died.
A 19-year-old male student was beheaded and a video circulated of the killing, which was not released on the extremists’ usual channels.
Later in August a 65-year-old woman died, with Daesh reporting she had been unwell.
Additionally, two women were able to escape after being abducted from their home, a family member told HRW.
Villagers provided the names of at least 27 people who remain in Daesh captivity, with children as young as seven among them, according to activists in Sweida province.
Daesh is seeking the release of extremists captured by the government in the neighboring province of Daraa, the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said earlier this month.
The extemists currently hold less than three percent of Syria, after losing swathes of territory to government forces backed by Russian firepower.
But Daesh has proven it is still able to launch deadly attacks, with eight pro-government fighters killed and more than 60 wounded in an overnight raid in Sweida province.
The attack brought to 54 the number of pro-government fighters killed in the past month, while 147 extremists have been killed, the Observatory said.
Since the civil war erupted in Syria in 2011, more than 350,000 people have been killed and millions have fled their homes.
Istanbul police break up landmark Turkish mothers' protest
- The Saturday Mothers have met on Saturdays since May 27, 1995 in the heart of Istanbul
- They meet to remember relatives who disappeared allegedly at the hands of the state in one of modern Turkey's most turbulent periods
ISTANBUL: Istanbul police on Saturday broke up a regular demonstration by Turkish mothers remembering the disappearance of relatives in the 1980s and 1990s, detaining over 20 people as participants marked the 700th such weekly protest.
The mothers, known as the Saturday Mothers (Cumatesi Anneleri in Turkish), have met on Saturdays since May 27, 1995 in the heart of Istanbul, remembering relatives who disappeared allegedly at the hands of the state in one of modern Turkey's most turbulent periods.
Police used water cannon and fired tear gas canisters to disperse the protest, an AFP photographer said.
Turkish media reports said that at least 23 people were detained, with protesters seen grabbed by the police and roughly taken away into waiting vans.
Among those detained was veteran Saturday Mothers protest leader Emine Ocak, who reports said is aged 82.
The crackdown by the police followed an announcement by the authorities of the central Beyoglu district where the rally is held that Saturday's demonstration would be banned.
It said that calls for the rally to take place had been made on social media accounts linked to the outlawed Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) and no application for permission to hold it had been made.
The disappearances happened at the peak of the PKK insurgency demanding self-rule in the Kurdish-dominated southeast. Tens of thousands have lost their lives in the conflict that began in 1984 and continues to this day.
The country was also wracked by political instability and violence following the 1980 military coup, with many detained for political activism.
Activists say the state has never properly investigated the fate of those who disappeared after being detained by the authorities.
The Saturday Mothers group were unable to hold their protests for a decade from 1999 to 2009 due to repeated police interventions but they then resumed. Police have since maintained a watchful presence at the protests but this was the first time in recent years the protest has been broken up.
The forceful dispersion of the rally comes two months after President Recep Tayyip Erdogan won a new mandate with enhanced powers which activists fear will be used to squeeze freedom of expression in Turkey.