Dawn: One-third of corps commanders replaced in major reshuffle

August 25: Dawn states that the army on Friday appointed Lt Gen Nadeem Raza as new Chief of General Staff (CGS) amidst a major reshuffle in which almost one-third of the corps commanders were replaced. The reshuffle precedes upcoming changes in the army’s top brass due to the impending retirement of five three-star generals in October. It is assumed that the postings at the General Headquarters and top command positions have been phased to smoothly carry out the imminent changes.

