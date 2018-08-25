You are here

Dawn: One-third of corps commanders replaced in major reshuffle

The army on Friday appointed Lt Gen Nadeem Raza as new Chief of General Staff (CGS) amidst a major reshuffle in which almost one-third of the corps commanders were replaced. (AFP)
Updated 25 August 2018
Arab News Pakistan
Dawn: One-third of corps commanders replaced in major reshuffle

Updated 25 August 2018
Arab News Pakistan
August 25: Dawn states that the army on Friday appointed Lt Gen Nadeem Raza as new Chief of General Staff (CGS) amidst a major reshuffle in which almost one-third of the corps commanders were replaced. The reshuffle precedes upcoming changes in the army’s top brass due to the impending retirement of five three-star generals in October. It is assumed that the postings at the General Headquarters and top command positions have been phased to smoothly carry out the imminent changes.

Dawn: FBR set to access details of Pakistanis' offshore accounts

Updated 24 August 2018
Arab News Pakistan
Dawn: FBR set to access details of Pakistanis' offshore accounts

Updated 24 August 2018
Arab News Pakistan
August 22: Dawn report by Khaleeq Kiani states that as a signatory to a multilateral convention of the Orga­nisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), Pakistan will be eligible to officially access information about offshore financial accounts of Pakistani residents with effect from Sept 1. Official records seen by Dawn suggest that the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) is ready to make the process of accessing information about offshore financial accounts of Pakistani residents held in the signatory countries operational from September onwards.

