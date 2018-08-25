The Express Tribune: Ties with neighbours to be improved: Qureshi

You are here

Imran Khan’s government would focus more on improving ties with immediate neighbors as part of its foreign policy, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi told reporters on Friday. (REUTERS)
August 25: The Express Tribune states that Imran Khan’s government would focus more on improving ties with immediate neighbors as part of its foreign policy, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi told reporters on Friday. “Stability and peace in Pakistan and the region is our priority,” he said after Prime Minister Imran Khan visited the Foreign Office.

August 22: Dawn report by Khaleeq Kiani states that as a signatory to a multilateral convention of the Orga­nisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), Pakistan will be eligible to officially access information about offshore financial accounts of Pakistani residents with effect from Sept 1. Official records seen by Dawn suggest that the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) is ready to make the process of accessing information about offshore financial accounts of Pakistani residents held in the signatory countries operational from September onwards.

