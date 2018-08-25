You are here

  • Home
  • Dawn: Opposition meets today to find consensus presidential candidate
﻿

Dawn: Opposition meets today to find consensus presidential candidate

Pakistan National Assembly. (Photo courtesy: APP)
Updated 25 August 2018
Arab News Pakistan
0

Dawn: Opposition meets today to find consensus presidential candidate

Updated 25 August 2018
Arab News Pakistan
0

August 25: Dawn report by Amir Wasim states that a divided opposition is meeting on Saturday (today) in an effort to evolve consensus on a joint candidate for the office of the country’s president as the deadlock between the two major parties — the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) — over unilateral nomination of Aitzaz Ahsan by the former still persists. A multi-party conference (MPC) of 11 opposition parties is being hosted by the PML-N at the Kashmir Point residence of the party’s supreme leader Nawaz Sharif in Murree.

Read More I

Dawn: FBR set to access details of Pakistanis’ offshore accounts

Updated 24 August 2018
Arab News Pakistan
0

Dawn: FBR set to access details of Pakistanis’ offshore accounts

Updated 24 August 2018
Arab News Pakistan
0

August 22: Dawn report by Khaleeq Kiani states that as a signatory to a multilateral convention of the Orga­nisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), Pakistan will be eligible to officially access information about offshore financial accounts of Pakistani residents with effect from Sept 1. Official records seen by Dawn suggest that the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) is ready to make the process of accessing information about offshore financial accounts of Pakistani residents held in the signatory countries operational from September onwards.

Read More I

Latest updates

Prominent Iranian human rights lawyer announces hunger strike in prison
0
Zarif says Iran waiting for European guarantees on sale of oil, banking
0
Daesh claims responsibility for western Libya checkpoint attack
0
Pep Guardiola praises ‘good point’ despite contentious Wolves goal
0
Syrian foreign minister to visit Moscow next week — RIA news agency
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2018 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.