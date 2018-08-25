Dawn: Opposition meets today to find consensus presidential candidate

August 25: Dawn report by Amir Wasim states that a divided opposition is meeting on Saturday (today) in an effort to evolve consensus on a joint candidate for the office of the country’s president as the deadlock between the two major parties — the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) — over unilateral nomination of Aitzaz Ahsan by the former still persists. A multi-party conference (MPC) of 11 opposition parties is being hosted by the PML-N at the Kashmir Point residence of the party’s supreme leader Nawaz Sharif in Murree.

