Manila Bulletin: Pakistan disputes US account of call between Pompeo and new PM Khan

Pakistan has disputed Washington’s account of a phone call between new Prime Minister Imran Khan and U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, denying that there was any discussion on militants operating in Pakistan. (REUTERS)
Updated 25 August 2018
Arab News Pakistan
Manila Bulletin: Pakistan disputes US account of call between Pompeo and new PM Khan

Updated 25 August 2018
Arab News Pakistan
August 25: Manila Bulletin states that Pakistan has disputed Washington’s account of a phone call between new Prime Minister Imran Khan and U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, denying that there was any discussion on militants operating in Pakistan.

Dawn: FBR set to access details of Pakistanis' offshore accounts

Updated 24 August 2018
Arab News Pakistan
Dawn: FBR set to access details of Pakistanis' offshore accounts

Updated 24 August 2018
Arab News Pakistan
August 22: Dawn report by Khaleeq Kiani states that as a signatory to a multilateral convention of the Orga­nisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), Pakistan will be eligible to officially access information about offshore financial accounts of Pakistani residents with effect from Sept 1. Official records seen by Dawn suggest that the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) is ready to make the process of accessing information about offshore financial accounts of Pakistani residents held in the signatory countries operational from September onwards.

