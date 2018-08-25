Despite growth, Middle East ‘has to be patient’ in wait for a golfing superstar

JAKARTA: Among the giant dragonflies and swooping sparrows at this weekend’s Asian Games at Pondok Indah Golf & Country Club, only two flags from the Gulf region are on display. The United Arab Emirates and Qatar are the sole representatives of a region that, courtesy of Saudi Arabia’s inaugural event next January, is expected to appear on the 2019 European Tour calendar six times.
The announcement of the Kingdom’s first event, to be held in Jeddah from January 31 to February 3, has prompted optimism that the game will quickly grow in the country.
Faisal Salhab, one of Saudi’s most promising young golfers, told Arab News earlier this year he expects the event at the Royal Greens Golf and Country Club to result in “a surge of new golfers in the Kingdom”.
The goal, eventually, is to have Saudi golfers competing first on the continent and then the world stage, but those Arabs playing in Jakarta this weekend have warned patience is required.
The Dubai Desert Classic will celebrate its 30th anniversary on the European Tour next year and the Qatar Masters celebrated two decades on Tour in February, yet both have been made to wait for a first breakthrough star.
“It’s awesome to have a European Tour event in your home country and Saudi Arabia will soon feel this,” said 17-year-old Emirati Mohammed Al-Hajjeri, who finished 10-over par 72 yesterday ahead of today’s final round. “For young players, it’s great to watch the pros play in front of our eyes. It works as a motivation for young golfers to follow their passion and play golf.
“But Saudi Arabia must be patient. Hosting a European Tour event will give the national team players great experience if they can play in the event and the country will see more younger players coming through. But golf is a long-learning sport, so it will take time — although hopefully not too long.”
Golf has featured at the Asian Games since 1982, but of the 96 medals handed out over the past 36 years, not a single one has gone to a country from the Middle East. Reema Al-Heloo, the sole Arab female competing this weekend, said that while she is not even dreaming of winning, she is delighted with her experience so far.
“Maybe the other countries have not brought female players because they do not have as many players as we do or because they don’t have the experience,” said the UAE’s Al-Heloo after shooting 13-over.
“Or maybe they are scared. I was scared to come here too, to play against players of a high level and not be able to match them. But then I changed my mind and came to learn. I think everyone should think that way: Instead of coming to win, come to develop your own game.”
At 16 years old, Al-Heloo is almost half the age of her city’s Desert Classic, but she believes Saudi golf can benefit from its newfound status as a European Tour host nation.
“For me, I think it will change everything,” she said. “People are just starting to play golf in the Arab countries, so it will help so much in terms of spreading the news and growing the game in the country.”
Ali Al-Shahrani, who shot seven-over yesterday, said that while he has benefitted from Qatar hosting a European Tour event, he is unconvinced it helps the sport grow. Not broadcast on free-to-air television and with limited marketing inside the country, the Qatar Masters is “absolutely” a bigger event to foreigners than to those living there, he added.
“The European Tour event has helped us, definitely” he said. “But what we need is more outreach to the younger generations because they see it as an old people’s sport. It’s getting better, but — in Qatar at least — having a European Tour event doesn’t make much difference because there’s not that much advertising around the tournament. And since not that many people play golf, people don’t really care.”
Mike Elliott, an American golf coach working with Al-Shahrani, said the Saudi Arabia Golf Federation must remain realistic. “You don’t host a European Tour event and suddenly have an explosion of young golfers coming through,” he said. “It takes time. I don’t think it’ll impact the growth of the game at all. I could be mistaken, but I doubt it’s going to explode into a gigantic series of golf courses and investment.”
At a continental level, however, growth is likely. Bahrain skipped this week’s Asian Games event to compete in the World Military Championship in Germany, while Oman hosted its inaugural European Tour event earlier this year and is keen to compete at the 2022 Asian Games.
“As far as talent goes, there is tons,” Elliott added. “There are some really good players in Saudi; Qatar players are really good; Dubai has some really good players.”
Al-Heloo agreed: “I really do believe that the sport is growing at home. We have some really great players and we will see a lot more Gulf golfers in four years time. I have no idea how many, but I hope a lot.”
Iranian weightlifter sets eternal record in Asian Games
- Moradi’s lift could stay on the record books in perpetuity as after the Games in Indonesia
- Daria Maslova won Kyrgyzstan’s first ever track medal at the regional Olympics
JAKARTA, Indonesia: Iran’s Sohrab Moradi set a weightlifting world record that could last forever on Saturday as tearful North and South Korean athletes combined to win a highly symbolic medal at the Asian Games.
Olympic champion Moradi, who served a two-year doping ban from 2013, hoisted a 189kg snatch en route to victory in the men’s 94kg class, breaking weightlifting’s longest standing world record set in 1999.
Moradi’s lift could stay on the record books in perpetuity as after the Games in Indonesia, all the weight classes will change beginning with November’s world championships.
“I feel very happy to know that my name will always remain on all the 94kg world records,” beamed the Iranian.
Moradi’s triumph for the ages came on a day when the Unified Korea team, testament to this year’s marked improvement in Korean ties, won an emotional dragon boating bronze medal.
The North and South Korean athletes were in tears as they sung “Arirang,” a traditional Korean folk song, to celebrate winning their medal.
Both Korean teams marched together at the opening ceremony and they have also joined forces in rowing and women’s basketball at the regional Olympics.
“I was deeply emotional,” said South Korean canoeist Eun Jeong-byun. “We’re divided and forbidden from seeing each other but we both know the same song and speak the same language.”
Controversy marred the start of the athletics competition when Japanese marathon winner Hiroto Inoue was accused of pushing Bahrain’s Elhassan Elabbassi and denying him gold.
Both athletes had complaints rejected by race officials after they made contact during a thrilling sprint finish, which Inoue won by a fraction of a second.
“The number one (leader) pushed me,” said Elabbassi. “I would have won.”
Later, a cat strayed onto the track during the women’s 100m hurdles heats, after China’s Su Bingtian, joint holder of Asia’s men’s 100m record, eased into the semis.
China continued its dominance of the women’s hammer, claiming both gold and silver for the fifth consecutive Asian Games — a record stretching back to the sport’s introduction.
And Daria Maslova won Kyrgyzstan’s first ever track medal at the regional Olympics, storming home in the women’s 10,000m with a time of 32:07.23.
In tennis, Uzbekistan’s world number 75 Denis Istomin beat China’s Wu Yibing in three sets to win men’s singles gold — before jumping on a plane for a 27-hour journey to the US Open in New York.
Istomin, 31, came from behind to beat the reigning US Open boys’ champion 2-6, 6-2, 7-6 (7/2) in Palembang. He plays his first-round match at the season’s final Grand Slam on Monday.
“I think it shows it means a lot to me and to my country. I always represent my country, never lose an opportunity,” Istomin said.
World champion Kento Momota was sent crashing out of the men’s badminton by Anthony Ginting as the home favorite raised the roof at the Jakarta arena.
At the end of day seven, China had extended their lead on the medals table, with 72 golds to Japan’s 34 and 25 for South Korea.
About 17,000 athletes and officials are taking part in the 18th Asian Games, the biggest sports event in Indonesia’s history.