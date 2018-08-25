August 25: Hindustan Times states that Pakistan opener Fakhar Zaman believes that his team has shown brilliant form in the recent past and as a result, they will enter the ICC World Cup 2019 as firm favorites. “The current Pakistan team combination is brilliant and the results we have recently produced are good proof of that,” Zaman told Sky Sports.
Hindustan Times: Pakistan are favorites to win ICC World Cup 2019 title – Fakhar Zaman
August 25
August 22
Dawn: FBR set to access details of Pakistanis’ offshore accounts
August 22: Dawn report by Khaleeq Kiani states that as a signatory to a multilateral convention of the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), Pakistan will be eligible to officially access information about offshore financial accounts of Pakistani residents with effect from Sept 1. Official records seen by Dawn suggest that the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) is ready to make the process of accessing information about offshore financial accounts of Pakistani residents held in the signatory countries operational from September onwards.
