You are here

  • Home
  • Hindustan Times: Pakistan are favorites to win ICC World Cup 2019 title – Fakhar Zaman
﻿

Hindustan Times: Pakistan are favorites to win ICC World Cup 2019 title – Fakhar Zaman

This file photo shows Pakistani cricketer Fakhar Zaman taking part in an interview with AFP at his guesthouse in his home village of Katlang in Mardan district on June 21, 2017. (AFP)
Updated 25 August 2018
Arab News Pakistan
0

Hindustan Times: Pakistan are favorites to win ICC World Cup 2019 title – Fakhar Zaman

Updated 25 August 2018
Arab News Pakistan
0

August 25: Hindustan Times states that Pakistan opener Fakhar Zaman believes that his team has shown brilliant form in the recent past and as a result, they will enter the ICC World Cup 2019 as firm favorites. “The current Pakistan team combination is brilliant and the results we have recently produced are good proof of that,” Zaman told Sky Sports.

Read More I

Dawn: FBR set to access details of Pakistanis’ offshore accounts

Updated 24 August 2018
Arab News Pakistan
0

Dawn: FBR set to access details of Pakistanis’ offshore accounts

Updated 24 August 2018
Arab News Pakistan
0

August 22: Dawn report by Khaleeq Kiani states that as a signatory to a multilateral convention of the Orga­nisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), Pakistan will be eligible to officially access information about offshore financial accounts of Pakistani residents with effect from Sept 1. Official records seen by Dawn suggest that the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) is ready to make the process of accessing information about offshore financial accounts of Pakistani residents held in the signatory countries operational from September onwards.

Read More I

Latest updates

Prominent Iranian human rights lawyer announces hunger strike in prison
0
Zarif says Iran waiting for European guarantees on sale of oil, banking
0
Daesh claims responsibility for western Libya checkpoint attack
0
Pep Guardiola praises ‘good point’ despite contentious Wolves goal
0
Syrian foreign minister to visit Moscow next week — RIA news agency
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2018 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.