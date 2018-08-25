Hindustan Times: Pakistan are favorites to win ICC World Cup 2019 title – Fakhar Zaman

Dawn: FBR set to access details of Pakistanis’ offshore accounts

August 22: Dawn report by Khaleeq Kiani states that as a signatory to a multilateral convention of the Orga­nisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), Pakistan will be eligible to officially access information about offshore financial accounts of Pakistani residents with effect from Sept 1. Official records seen by Dawn suggest that the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) is ready to make the process of accessing information about offshore financial accounts of Pakistani residents held in the signatory countries operational from September onwards.

