Light expo attracts European manufacturers

European manufacturers will be out in full force at the Middle East’s premier lighting exhibition in Dubai next month, with their latest innovative products in tow, from solar-powered smart street lamps, to modular LEDs designed for high-rise urban greenhouses.

Light Middle East 2018 will feature more than 340 exhibitors from 25 countries when the three-day event opens for the 13th time from Sept. 23-25 at the Dubai International Convention and Exhibition Center.

More than 70 of these will hail from Europe, many of which are standalone exhibitors, while others will be part of dedicated country pavilions from Italy, Spain, Turkey, France, the UK and Germany.

The finest in European technology is expected to be on display for regional trade buyers, architects, lighting designers, consultants, engineers, and end-users, with leading brands sharing their visions of what the regional urban lighting landscape may look like in the future.

German-headquartered BJB provides a prime example of Light Middle East 2018 exhibitors with an eye for a bold new future. Along with its standard product line of single-row optics and COB connectors, BJB will look to make a splash with its Urban Farming LED modules, designed to help grow fruits and vegetables in city “farmscrapers.”

The launch of the energy-efficient light-emitting diode comes after the announcement that Dubai will be home to the world’s largest vertical farm, and will be welcomed by consultants working on the $40 million project, which is slated to be completed by the end of 2019.

Kathrin Fielitz, business development manager for urban farming at BJB, said lighting is key to success of indoor farms. “For photosynthesis and therefore biomass production, plants only use certain components of the natural light spectrum — mainly red and blue,” said Fielitz.

“The right spectrum and the right amount of light for the plants, as well as the efficiency of the lighting system, play a highly important role to make indoor farming a viable business.”