Light expo attracts European manufacturers

Light Middle East 2018 will feature more than 340 exhibitors from 25 countries.
European manufacturers will be out in full force at the Middle East’s premier lighting exhibition in Dubai next month, with their latest innovative products in tow, from solar-powered smart street lamps, to modular LEDs designed for high-rise urban greenhouses.

Light Middle East 2018 will feature more than 340 exhibitors from 25 countries when the three-day event opens for the 13th time from Sept. 23-25 at the Dubai International Convention and Exhibition Center.

More than 70 of these will hail from Europe, many of which are standalone exhibitors, while others will be part of dedicated country pavilions from Italy, Spain, Turkey, France, the UK and Germany.

The finest in European technology is expected to be on display for regional trade buyers, architects, lighting designers, consultants, engineers, and end-users, with leading brands sharing their visions of what the regional urban lighting landscape may look like in the future. 

German-headquartered BJB provides a prime example of Light Middle East 2018 exhibitors with an eye for a bold new future. Along with its standard product line of single-row optics and COB connectors, BJB will look to make a splash with its Urban Farming LED modules, designed to help grow fruits and vegetables in city “farmscrapers.”

The launch of the energy-efficient light-emitting diode comes after the announcement that Dubai will be home to the world’s largest vertical farm, and will be welcomed by consultants working on the $40 million project, which is slated to be completed by the end of 2019.

Kathrin Fielitz, business development manager for urban farming at BJB, said lighting is key to success of indoor farms. “For photosynthesis and therefore biomass production, plants only use certain components of the natural light spectrum — mainly red and blue,” said Fielitz.

“The right spectrum and the right amount of light for the plants, as well as the efficiency of the lighting system, play a highly important role to make indoor farming a viable business.”

Nestlé said it believes that communities cannot thrive if they fail to offer a future for younger generations. The International Labor Organization (ILO) estimates that two out of every five young people are either unemployed or have a job that keeps them in poverty. In the Middle East, youth unemployment rates are estimated at nearly 27 percent, higher than any other region in the world. 

“As a global company, Nestlé is determined to help young people develop their skills so that they can find jobs or create their own businesses. We want to help equip the next generation for employment, to become inspiring leaders in our company — successful agripreneurs, entrepreneurs and game changers, regardless of their field or level of expertise,” the company said in a press release.

“This will help build thriving, resilient communities and support the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). 

Developing youth helps our business too, because young people are the employees who will keep our company dynamic and competitive, the farmers who will grow the crops we need, and the entrepreneurs who will help us reach new markets.

This is why, in 2017 we expanded our ‘Nestlé needs YOUth’ initiative to encompass our entire value chain — from operations and supply, to agriculture and innovation. By doing so, we are supporting our ambition to help 10 million young people worldwide access economic opportunities by 2030.” 

In the Middle East, where 70 percent of Nestlé’s new hires are youth, “Nestlé Needs YOUth” impacted more than 4,700 young people in 2017 through initiatives that include:

l The Nestlé Center of Excellence, a Nestlé training academy founded in 2012 which trains university graduates in Saudi Arabia and Oman. It has so far trained 170 people, hired 42, and, since 2014, offered 200 internships and traineeships. 

l The Graduate Development Program, a three-year rotational development program that aims to recruit distinguished graduates from leading universities in the region in the fields of marketing, sales, human resources, finance and control, supply chain, and technical. Fifty-four of Nestlé Middle East’s 2,300 youth hired since 2010 have so far joined the program. 

l Career advising, implemented by working with universities across the region to offer expert advice to students in the areas of readiness for work, employability, business and corporate environment, and leadership. 

These impacted 4,700 people in 2017 through 50 events held in 10 countries across the region.

