Nahdi wraps up ‘Keep it at 7%’ campaign

Three persons from different regions were given prizes for achieving the highest drop in A1C percent within three months.
Nahdi Medical Company, a pioneer in the health care sector with the largest chain of pharmacies in the Middle East and North Africa, has announced the successful conclusion of its “Keep it at 7%” campaign. The program was launched across the Kingdom to encourage type I and 2 diabetics to achieve the maximum drop in their A1C test results, aiming for the normal result of seven.

During the campaign, Al-Nahdi health educators offered tips to diabetic patients on the best ways to adopt a healthier lifestyle and raised patient awareness about the importance of taking the A1C test. They also explained the steps to be taken to keep the test result under seven percent as it indicates the efficiency of the medication being used and protects the patient from diabetes-related complications. 

A 1 percent reduction in A1C has proved to reduce secondary diabetes complications by 20-40 percent. Complications include renal failure, arteriosclerosis, cardiac diseases, hypertension, high lipid and cholesterol levels, neuropathy, blindness, to mention but a few. 

Three persons from different regions were given prizes for achieving the highest drop in A1C percent within three months. The first winner, who achieved a 9.3 percent drop, received SR10,000 ($2,666), the second received SR7,000 after achieving a decrease of 8.4 percent, while the third received SR3,000 after a drop of 7.7 percent in the test. Cash and non-cash prizes were also handed to 100 people. 

Yasser Joharji, CEO of Nahdi Medical Company, expressed appreciation at the high level of public participation. Stating that the campaign had raised public awareness about the importance of the A1C test, Joharji encouraged diabetic patients to regularly check their A1C results and monitor their general health as well as diabetes level. 

He said Al-Nahdi will continue to serve the community and help improve public health in line with Vision 2030, seeking to achieve sustainable health and development levels. 

“We will work harder to devise innovative methods and find stimulating educational programs to increase public awareness about diabetes, reduce the spread of chronic diseases and enhance health education for everyone,” Joharji said. 

Al-Nahdi partnered with the US-based Joslin Diabetes Center in 2015 and implemented a wellness diabetes program under the direct supervision of the Ministry of Health. 

The program aims to enhance the role of community pharmacists in educating diabetic patients and make a difference in their lives through diabetes counseling. The partnership soon proved to be successful and Al-Nahdi opened “Diabetes Education Clinics” in 50 of its branches in more than 20 cities where pharmacists answer diabetes-related questions from patients. Since 2014, Al-Nahdi has published an annual diabetes report in collaboration with the Joslin Diabetes Center, considered the world’s leading diabetes research, which is affiliated with Harvard Medical School.

European manufacturers will be out in full force at the Middle East’s premier lighting exhibition in Dubai next month, with their latest innovative products in tow, from solar-powered smart street lamps, to modular LEDs designed for high-rise urban greenhouses.

Light Middle East 2018 will feature more than 340 exhibitors from 25 countries when the three-day event opens for the 13th time from Sept. 23-25 at the Dubai International Convention and Exhibition Center.

More than 70 of these will hail from Europe, many of which are standalone exhibitors, while others will be part of dedicated country pavilions from Italy, Spain, Turkey, France, the UK and Germany.

The finest in European technology is expected to be on display for regional trade buyers, architects, lighting designers, consultants, engineers, and end-users, with leading brands sharing their visions of what the regional urban lighting landscape may look like in the future. 

German-headquartered BJB provides a prime example of Light Middle East 2018 exhibitors with an eye for a bold new future. Along with its standard product line of single-row optics and COB connectors, BJB will look to make a splash with its Urban Farming LED modules, designed to help grow fruits and vegetables in city “farmscrapers.”

The launch of the energy-efficient light-emitting diode comes after the announcement that Dubai will be home to the world’s largest vertical farm, and will be welcomed by consultants working on the $40 million project, which is slated to be completed by the end of 2019.

Kathrin Fielitz, business development manager for urban farming at BJB, said lighting is key to success of indoor farms. “For photosynthesis and therefore biomass production, plants only use certain components of the natural light spectrum — mainly red and blue,” said Fielitz.

“The right spectrum and the right amount of light for the plants, as well as the efficiency of the lighting system, play a highly important role to make indoor farming a viable business.”

