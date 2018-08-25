Hajj stories ‘reach 32m viewers worldwide’

JEDDAH: Media coverage of this year’s Hajj season reached 100 countries and almost 32 million viewers around the world, Saudi Minister of Media Dr. Awwad bin Saleh Al-Awwad said.
Speaking at a ceremony to honor the ministry’s guests in Jeddah, Al-Awwad congratulated the Saudi leadership on the success of this year’s Hajj.
“The global spread of media coverage reflect the great efforts the Kingdom exerted to serve pilgrims,” he said.
A strategic media plan to cover Hajj season had helped to thwart the “politicization agenda and its plots,” the minister said.
Al-Awwad told the ministers of information from Sudan and Senegal that the Saudi ministry has achieved a “qualitative leap” during the Hajj season.
Early planning, cooperation and coordination contributed to coverage on national, Islamic and international levels.
The ministry developed a unified visual and verbal identity for this year’s Hajj, under the title “The World in the Heart of the Kingdom.” A website (https://Hajj.media.gov.sa) was dedicated to publishing Hajj works.
The unified verbal identity, represented by the hashtag #The_World_In_The_Heart_Of_The_Kingdom, has made more than 18 billion impressions on Twitter, he said.
Media coverage shed light on 57 government bodies taking part in the Hajj season, highlighting their efforts to serve pilgrims.
These bodies included the ministries of Interior, Hajj and Umrah, National Guard, Transport, Health, Commerce and Investment, Communications and Information Technology, Municipal and Rural Affairs, as well as the Saudi Red Crescent and the General Presidency of the Two Holy Mosques.
Al-Awwad said the unified center handled 560 incoming and outcoming calls, and 400 received and sent emails, including inquiries, requests for help, data and statistics about Hajj works.
The ministry deployed 60 Saudi media specialists to handle media monitoring and interviews with pilgrims. The result was a wealth of Hajj humanitarian stories. Teams of photographers and video-makers were also deployed.
Al-Awwad said the teams worked around the clock carrying out field work and then follow-up work after publishing the content in coordination with 57 government bodies.
Post-publishing media monitoring showed an important interaction with the broadcast and published media content on an international level, he said.
A media meeting with German anchorwoman Christina Baker reached 8 million viewers on digital platforms. The new media, and its channels, websites and platforms, ensured rapid broadcast and publishing of data and information.
Al-Awwad said that the ministry made sure to combine efforts and achieve coordination and harmony among the participating bodies, especially with officials covering the Hajj season.
Taif camel festival returns at full gallop
- Best in the region, the festival offers prize money worth $12 million
- The festival promotes the camel heritage in Saudi Arabia, Arab and Islamic culture
JEDDAH: The second phase of the Crown Prince Camel Festival kicked off on Saturday in Taif after a weeklong suspension with the production runs for the “virgin female camels” and “pregnant female camels about to give birth” categories.
The festival promotes the camel heritage in Saudi Arabia, Arab and Islamic culture. Sport, cultural and entertainment activities are featured alongside educational workshops for camel owners and visitors.
Business leaders, politicians and camel enthusiasts from the Gulf states and other Arab countries took part in the Middle East’s largest display of the finest camels in Saudi Arabia and the world. Race categories classify camels according to their age, sex and the distance they can travel: Mafarid, Haqqa, Laqaya, Jatha’a, Thanaya, Heil, Zamoul and Soudaniyat.
Fierce contest
The 10 two-kilometer rounds brought fierce competition. In the first and fifth rounds, two virgin female camels, “Louka” and “Hafla,” took the fastest time with 3 min 1.8 sec.
The results of all the rounds were as follows: “Louka” for its owner Dawas Saleh Al-Yami won the first round. In the second round, “Marmouk” for its owner Faysal Tahnoun Al-Hajjri achieved the fastest time, while “Wafiah” for its owner Saleh Dawas Al-Yami ranked first in the third round.
“Thabet” for its owner Faysal Tahnoun Al-Hajjri won first place in the fourth round, while “Hafla” for its owner Saeed Modhfer Al-Ameri achieved the fastest time in the fifth round.
In the sixth round, “Al-Tayer” for its owner Saeed Modhfer Al-Ameri was the fastest, while “Kouswa” for its owner Mohammed Btaichan Al-Yami ranked first in the seventh round.
In the eighth round, “Al-Rabah” for its owner Abdullah Mouaid Salloum won first place. “Jamrah” for its owner Jouwai’ed Fouhayd Al-Ajami and “Shahine” for its owner Ali Rashid Al-Mari achieved the fastest time in the ninth and 10th rounds, respectively.
In Saudi Arabia, camels are celebrated for their beauty, grace and speed. Even as the country rapidly modernizes, the animals remain a central part of Saudi culture, and a lucrative one, with camel prices reaching hundreds of thousands of dollars and even breaking the $1 million mark.
The festival is the largest camel race in terms of the number of rounds, with a total of 781, including 308 first warm-up rounds, 20 production runs, two camel marathon rounds, 278-second warm-up rounds and 173 rounds in the final. This puts the festival firmly on top of the annual fixtures that celebrate Saudi culture, sport and the value of its age-old animal, the camel. The festival is considered the strongest of its kind in the region in terms of size and value of the prizes, with SR45 million ($12 million) on offer.
The festival includes a number of competitions, including one for photographers for a prize of SR90,000 ($23,998), and another for commentators for prizes amounting to SR125,000. The festival will continue until Sept. 2.
Marathon rounds
Two marathon rounds will take place on Monday as part of the Crown Prince Camel Festival in Taif.
The two rounds will be 10 km long, one exclusively for Saudis and the other open to all participants.
Of the top 10 winners, the top two will each receive a car, while prizes worth more than SR684,000 ($182,371.5) will be distributed among the other eight. The festival’s media center urged participants to abide by the terms and conditions of participation.
The judges will closely monitor the competing camels using fixed-camera technology and a video system at the finish line to ensure the results’ accuracy, the center said.