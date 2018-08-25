You are here

﻿

FaceOf: Saad bin Othman Al-Qasabi,  governor of the Saudi Standards, Metrology and Quality Organization

Saudi Standards, Metrology and Quality Organization chief Saad bin Othman Al-Qasabi
Updated 26 August 2018
Arab News
0

Saad bin Othman Al-Qasabi has been governor of the Saudi Standards, Metrology and Quality Organization since July 2012.

He is a member of the board of directors of Saudi Basic Industries Corporation and a member of the National Industry Strategy steering committee.

Al-Qasabi said on Friday that Saudi Arabia has reaffirmed its ability to ensure the comfort and safety of the guests of the Hajj.

 He praised the cooperation shown by state organizations, security services and volunteer teams who served the pilgrims.

“What has been offered to pilgrims this season, in particular, is a source of national self-respect and pride to this blessed country. It also affirms the leading role of the Kingdom in the Islamic world and its regional and international impact,” he said.

Previously Al-Qasabi has been chairman of the National Committee of the Saudi Building Code, director-general of Adaptive TechSoft Co., director-general of the Information Technology Department, and director-general of administration and financial affairs at the Saudi Food and Drug Authority.

He also served as the chairman of computer and information sciences department at Prince Sultan University and was a faculty member at the College of Computer and Information Sciences at King Saud University.

Al-Qasabi received a bachelor’s degree in computer engineering in 1987 from King Saud University and a master’s degree in computer engineering in 1990 from Syracuse University in New York.

He also obtained his doctorate degree in 1995 from the same university with a design and analysis of a dynamically reconfigurable switch for high-speed networks. 

Topics: Saudi Standards Metrology and Quality Organization Saad bin Othman Al-Qasabi FaceOf

WHO praises Health Ministry’s ‘exceptional’ work during Hajj

The ministry provided pilgrims with health care through 25 hospitals with a total capacity of 5,000 beds. (SPA)
Updated 26 August 2018
Arab News
0

WHO praises Health Ministry’s ‘exceptional’ work during Hajj

Updated 26 August 2018
Arab News
0

JEDDAH: The director-general of the World Health Organization (WHO) praised the services provided by the Health Ministry to Hajj pilgrims, and the efforts exerted to care for them and maintain their health.
In a tweet on his official Twitter account, Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus congratulated the ministry on the successful Hajj season, describing its work as “exceptional.”
Earlier, Health Minister Dr. Tawfiq Al-Rabiah said that the current Hajj season has been epidemic-free after a large-scale program of health screening and vaccination of pilgrims was carried out.
He revealed that 1.6 million pilgrims were medically screened at entry points.
A further 360,000 Saudi pilgrims were vaccinated against polio and 480,000 Saudi pilgrims were vaccinated against seasonal flu and meningitis.
Makkah Gov. Prince Khaled Al-Faisal said that the health sector deployed 32,000 health practitioners.
The ministry provided pilgrims with health care through 25 hospitals with a total capacity of 5,000 beds.
The ministry also provided health services through 127 emergency centers, 153 health centers in addition to mobile clinics, highly equipped ambulances and field hospitals.

Topics: HAJJ 2018 Saudi Arabia

