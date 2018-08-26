Guests of King Salman arrive in Madinah

JEDDAH: Guests of the King Salman Hajj and Umrah Program arrived in Madinah after performing their pilgrimage rituals.
The program’s general secretariat followed up on their departure from Makkah until they arrived in Madinah.
The 5,400 pilgrims from 95 countries will pray in the Prophet’s Mosque, and visit other mosques and archaeological sites. The pilgrims thanked King Salman for his generosity.
Meanwhile, the Council of Senior Scholars congratulated King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on the success of this year’s Hajj season.
Serving the Two Holy Mosques is a great honor for the Saudi leadership and people, and the Kingdom harnessed all its potential and capabilities to serve pilgrims so they could perform their rituals in ease and comfort, the council said.
It highlighted the projects and expansions at the holy sites, and said the government confronted any attempts to incite sedition and harm the sanctity of Hajj.
Earlier, the speaker of the Arab Parliament congratulated the Saudi government on the success of this year’s Hajj season.
Dr. Mishaal bin Fahm Al-Salami expressed his appreciation of the efforts exerted and facilities provided to pilgrims to perform their rituals with ease, comfort, security and safety.
WHO praises Health Ministry’s ‘exceptional’ work during Hajj
JEDDAH: The director-general of the World Health Organization (WHO) praised the services provided by the Health Ministry to Hajj pilgrims, and the efforts exerted to care for them and maintain their health.
In a tweet on his official Twitter account, Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus congratulated the ministry on the successful Hajj season, describing its work as “exceptional.”
Earlier, Health Minister Dr. Tawfiq Al-Rabiah said that the current Hajj season has been epidemic-free after a large-scale program of health screening and vaccination of pilgrims was carried out.
He revealed that 1.6 million pilgrims were medically screened at entry points.
A further 360,000 Saudi pilgrims were vaccinated against polio and 480,000 Saudi pilgrims were vaccinated against seasonal flu and meningitis.
Makkah Gov. Prince Khaled Al-Faisal said that the health sector deployed 32,000 health practitioners.
The ministry provided pilgrims with health care through 25 hospitals with a total capacity of 5,000 beds.
The ministry also provided health services through 127 emergency centers, 153 health centers in addition to mobile clinics, highly equipped ambulances and field hospitals.