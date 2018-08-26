This stunningly illustrated and easy-to-use field guide covers every species of the world’s carnivorous animals, from the gray wolf of North America to the dholes of Asia, from African jackals to the South American bush dog.
It features more than 150 superb color plates, depicting every kind of carnivorous animals and detailed facing-page species accounts which describe key identification features, morphology, distribution, sub-speciation, habitat, and conservation status in the wild, according to a review on the Princeton University Press website.
The book also includes distribution maps and tips on where to observe each species, making Canids of the World the most comprehensive and user-friendly guide to these intriguing and spectacular mammals.
The book covers every species and subspecies of carnivorous animals by featuring more than 150 color plates with over 600 photos from around the globe.
It depicts species in similar poses for quick and easy comparisons, describing key identification features, habitat, behavior, reproduction, and much more.
The guide draws on the latest taxonomic research on the subject and includes distribution maps and tips on where to observe each species.
What We Are Reading Today: Canids of the World
What We Are Reading Today: Canids of the World
This stunningly illustrated and easy-to-use field guide covers every species of the world’s carnivorous animals, from the gray wolf of North America to the dholes of Asia, from African jackals to the South American bush dog.
What We Are Reading Today: Live Long and Evolve, by Mohamed A. F. Noor
In Star Trek, crew members travel to unusual planets, meet diverse beings, and encounter unique civilizations. Throughout these remarkable space adventures, does Star Trek reflect biology and evolution as we know it? What can the science in the science fiction of Star Trek teach us? In Live Long and Evolve, biologist and die-hard Trekkie Mohamed Noor takes readers on a fun, fact-filled scientific journey.
Noor offers Trekkies, science-fiction fans, and anyone curious about how life works a cosmic gateway into introductory biology, including the definitions and origins of life, DNA, reproduction, and evolutionary processes, such as natural selection and genetic drift.
For instance, he shows how the rapid change in a population of nanite robots follows basic principles of natural selection that apply to species on Earth. He explains how certain creatures depicted in the series are bisexual, not asexual, and what evolutionary advantage that difference provides. And he considers factors that affect successful interspecies mating and delves into what keeps species distinct. Noor discusses the importance of research and how Star Trek has influenced scientists to engage in cutting-edge work.
Giving readers irresistible and entertaining insights, Live Long and Evolve looks at some of the powerful science behind one of the most popular and longest-running science-fiction series.