Two dead, many injured in multiple quakes in Iran

TEHRAN, Iran: Three earthquakes, including one magnitude 6, have struck western Iran, with state media reporting at least two people killed and 241 injured.

The US Geological Survey says two other earthquakes, measuring 4.4 and 4.2 magnitude, struck early Sunday near the city of Javanrud in Iran’s Kermanshah province.

State TV reported the toll, citing Reza Mahmoudian, a governorate official. The state-run IRNA news agency says one of the two killed was a 70-year-old man who died of a heart attack during the earthquakes.

Bazvand said a crisis center had been set up, with hospitals and relief organizations placed on alert.

There were reports that the strongest quake was felt far across the border into Iraq, and IRNA said there were multiple aftershocks.

Images on social media showed people being rushed to hospitals, but suggested relatively light damage to infrastructure.

Iran sits on top of two major tectonic plates and sees frequent seismic activity.

In November last year a major 7.3-magnitude quake killed 620 people in Kermanshah province and another eight people in Iraq.

