America is waging ‘psychological war’ against Iran: Foreign minister

GENEVA: America is waging a psychological war against Iran and its business partners, Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Sunday, according to the Tasnim news agency.
"[America's] focus is on a psychological war against Iran and its business partners," Zarif said.
President Donald Trump pulled the United States out of a 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and world powers in May and is reimposing sanctions on Tehran. Other parties to the accord are trying to find ways to save the agreement.
Trump's decision to withdraw from the accord has hurt the United States, Zarif said, according to the Iranian Students' News Agency (ISNA).
"From the time that Trump announced the withdrawal from the nuclear deal, America has not been able to reach its goals," Zarif said.
Washington aims to force Tehran to end its nuclear program and its support of militant groups in Syria and Iraq.
Zarif also said the nuclear deal has led to political conflict within Iran.
"There are some in the country who, instead of laying the groundwork for using the opportunities presented by the nuclear deal, chose a political fight," Zarif said, according to ISNA. "And this political fight led to despair and disappointment."
Hardline critics of the deal have lashed out at Iranian President Hassan Rouhani after America's withdrawal, claiming the agreement was a form of capitulation.
Daesh claims responsibility for Egypt’s Sinai attack
CAIRO: Daesh on Sunday claimed responsibility for an attack on an Egyptian police checkpoint in northern Sinai, the group’s Amaq news agency reported, saying 15 soldiers were killed or wounded in what it described as an infiltration operation.
Egypt’s state news agency MENA said on Saturday that security forces foiled an attack on a checkpoint west of the city of Al-Arish, and killed four militants while other fled.
MENA made no reference to any casualties among security forces in the attack, but the privately owned Al-Masri Al-Youm newspaper reported that four policemen had died.
Egyptian troops, backed by police, have since February been conducting a major operation targeting extremist militants behind a wave of attacks against security forces and civilians. Hundreds of suspected militants have been killed or captured in the operation.
Amaq said extremist militants targeted the Kilometer 17 checkpoint west of Al-Arish, without giving any evidence or details on how many were involved.
MENA, citing an unnamed source, said Egyptian police confronted the militants who tried to storm the checkpoint, killing four of them while the rest fled.
The Egyptian army military campaign began after President Abdel-Fattah El-Sisi ordered the army and security forces to crush militants after gunmen killed hundreds of worshippers at a mosque in Sinai last November.
Egypt says fighting extremist militants is a priority to restore security to the country of some 96 million people after years of turmoil that followed Arab Spring protests in 2011.
El-Sisi’s critics say his presidency has brought a harsh crackdown on dissent.