GENEVA: Iranian Defence Minister Amir Hatami arrived in Syria on Sunday for meetings with senior defence and military officials as part of a two-day visit according to the Tasnim news agency.
Iranian forces have backed Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in the country's civil war.
"We hope to have a productive role in the reconstruction of Syria," Hatami said on arrival in Syria, according to Fars News.
U.S. National Security Adviser John Bolton said last week that Iran should remove its forces from Syria.
Senior Iranian officials have said their military presence in Syria is at the invitation of the Assad government and they have no immediate plans to withdraw.
More than 1,000 Iranians, including senior members of the elite Revolutionary Guards, have been killed in Syria since 2012.
The Guards initially kept quiet about their role in the Syria conflict. But in recent years, as casualties have mounted, they have been more outspoken about their engagement, framing it as an existential struggle against the Sunni Muslim fighters of Islamic State who see Shi'ites - the majority of Iran's population - as apostates.
Iran defense minister Amir Hatami arrives in Syria
Iran defense minister Amir Hatami arrives in Syria
- Iran has backed Syrian President Bashar Assad in the country’s civil war
- The trip was for meetings with “senior defense and military officials”
GENEVA: Iranian Defence Minister Amir Hatami arrived in Syria on Sunday for meetings with senior defence and military officials as part of a two-day visit according to the Tasnim news agency.
America is waging ‘psychological war’ against Iran: Foreign minister
- Trump pulled the US out of a 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and world powers in May
- Other parties to the accord are trying to find ways to save the agreement
GENEVA: America is waging a psychological war against Iran and its business partners, Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Sunday, according to the Tasnim news agency.
"[America's] focus is on a psychological war against Iran and its business partners," Zarif said.
President Donald Trump pulled the United States out of a 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and world powers in May and is reimposing sanctions on Tehran. Other parties to the accord are trying to find ways to save the agreement.
Trump's decision to withdraw from the accord has hurt the United States, Zarif said, according to the Iranian Students' News Agency (ISNA).
"From the time that Trump announced the withdrawal from the nuclear deal, America has not been able to reach its goals," Zarif said.
Washington aims to force Tehran to end its nuclear program and its support of militant groups in Syria and Iraq.
Zarif also said the nuclear deal has led to political conflict within Iran.
"There are some in the country who, instead of laying the groundwork for using the opportunities presented by the nuclear deal, chose a political fight," Zarif said, according to ISNA. "And this political fight led to despair and disappointment."
Hardline critics of the deal have lashed out at Iranian President Hassan Rouhani after America's withdrawal, claiming the agreement was a form of capitulation.