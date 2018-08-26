Palestinian weightlifter heartbroken over sister’s death

JAKARTA: A Palestinian weightlifter wept as he belatedly learned of his young sister’s tragic death from illness — a day after he competed in the Asian Games.
Hani Al-Qassas’s family and team kept the news from him until after his appearance at the Games, the first international competition he had permission to attend.
His five-year-old sister, who had fallen into a coma, died in Gaza three days before he was due to take his turn in the 77kg class.
“They did not tell me until a day after my participation,” a tearful Qassas told AFP.
His coach Hossam Hamada, crying too, said he was the first to find out.
“The news had a big impact on me because I had a similar situation with my sister,” said Hamada, who also comes from Gaza, where medical facilities are generally poor.
“I tried to hide the news from Hani, as far as I could.”
But Qassas, 23, realized something was going on. “Their behavior with me was unnatural. I told them ‘What is happening? Tell me!’,” he said.
It was the first time that Qassas had left the Gaza Strip to take part in a championship.
In 2017 he was invited to compete in the Islamic Solidarity Games in Baku, but the Israeli authorities denied him permission.
“We were always tormented by travel, and we were always expecting to turn back because of the permits,” Qassas said, explaining it took 15 hours just to make it to Amman, where he boarded the plane to Indonesia.
His cousin Ahmed Al-Qassas, an 85kg-class weightlifter, made the same arduous journey to get to the Games.
The two men said they were afraid war would break out in the Gaza Strip, preventing them from attending the regional Olympics.
“Our exit from Gaza is an achievement, in previous competitions we did not even bother trying because we knew we could not exit,” Ahmed Al-Qassas, 21, told AFP at the athletes’ village.
In Gaza, the athletes suffer from a lack of financial support and facilities.
“We train in a gymnasium for the Palestine club. There is nothing, it’s like a ruin,” Ahmed said.
“Many in Gaza ask us why we play the game in these circumstances and without material gain, but we are like poets who write for nothing.”
RABAT: Under the scorching summer sun in Rabat, coach Ichtar Zahraoui bellows directions to “The Pirates,” young Moroccan men and women learning to play American football together on the gridiron.
Focused and sweaty, 30 players gather every Sunday to practice the sport, an unusual scene in a country obsessed with soccer, the variety of football far more commonly played across the globe.
“It’s not easy to make young Moroccans love American football,” 39-year-old Zahraoui says.
“It’s an aggressive sport that requires a lot of energy, work and equipment,” says Zahraoui, who founded “The Pirates” men’s and women’s teams in 2017.
Lacking numbers and resources, they have to train together on the same modest plot of land in the heart of Rabat’s Old Town — and if that’s not available, the beach.
At practice the “Pirates Boys” and “Pirates Girls” zigzag between cones and plow into tackling dummies, training pads and sometimes each other.
Without hesitation, the players — mostly students aged under 30, recruited by word of mouth — form mixed teams and alternate between offense and defense.
“We’re trying to make the sport known and to explain to people that football isn’t rugby,” Zahraoui says.
The breathless self-taught coach has dreams of setting up the kingdom’s “first real American football team.”
To do so, she needs the support of an “American coach and a large NFL club,” she says, referring to the National Football League in the United States with which she has had “interesting contacts.”
American football made its debut in Morocco in 2012 with the creation of amateur teams in cities like Casablanca, Rabat and Tangiers. Two years later, the men’s national team won an inaugural African championship.
In 2015, Morocco’s first women’s football team — the “Black Mambas” — was formed in Rabat.
The sight of women playing the rough sport in the conservative Muslim society has sparked interest from Moroccan media and across social networks.
But Zahraoui says she has not once encountered a “problem of a sexist nature” since launching the project.
Female Moroccan athletes are nothing new, she says — they “have distinguished themselves in sports since the 1980s.”
“What we need are teams, a federation, coaches, referees, trainers and a championship,” she insists.
For now, the Pirates prefer to play flag football, a watered-down, low-contact version of the sport that requires little equipment.
The lighter touch has helped draw in participants from other sports such as basketball and judo who otherwise may not have joined.
“I came to watch a friend train, but the coach convinced me to come and try,” says Ghita Ouassil.
The chance encounter last year has turned the 21-year-old English literature student into a football regular.
“Before I was shy, but this sport helps develop your personality and self-control and to be less tense.”