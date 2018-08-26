Australia’s new prime minister announces his Cabinet

CANBERRA: Australia’s new prime minister announced a peace-making Cabinet on Sunday that does not punish his rivals in a bruising power struggle that ousted his predecessor days ago and divided a government that lags in opinion polls.
The fractured conservative coalition government needs to present a united front to voters ahead of elections due by May.
Prime Minister Scott Morrison won a ballot of government lawmakers for the leadership on Friday against rival Peter Dutton.
Morrison had been loyal to his predecessor, Malcolm Turnbull, whom Dutton had demanded prove he had the support of ruling Liberal Party lawmakers in a ballot. Turnbull resigned.
Morrison, who last week was the treasurer, returned Dutton to the home affairs ministry he had held under Turnbull.
Mathias Cormann, a party power broker who backed Dutton, retained his finance portfolio.
Australia’s first female foreign minister, Julie Bishop, announced earlier Sunday that she had quit the Cabinet.
The 62-year-old Bishop had had been deputy leader of the ruling party since 2007 and failed to become prime minister in Friday’s leadership ballot.
Opposition lawmaker Penny Wong paid tribute to Bishop for her trailblazing role in foreign affairs.
Bishop will be replaced as foreign minister by Marise Payne, Australia’s first female defense minister.
Mass shooting reported at video game tournament in Florida
JACKSONVILLE: Several people have been killed in a mass shooting at a video game tournament in the northern Florida city of Jacksonville.
Local police said one suspect was dead.
“Multiple fatalities at the scene, many transported,” the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office tweeted, adding that it was unclear whether there was a second possible gunman.
“Stay far away from the area. The area is not safe at this time. STAY AWAY.”
**IMPORTANT** If you are hiding in The Landing. Call 911 so we can get to you. #TheLandingMassShooting https://t.co/qBJvkaO7xT— Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) August 26, 2018
The Miami Herald newspaper said the shooting happened at a video game tournament and counted four dead and 11 wounded.
In subsequent tweets, police said they were still searching The Landing entertainment and shopping complex, where the Madden 19 tournament was being held at the GLHF Game Bar.
Madden is the official video game of the National Football League. The tournament was being streamed online at the time of the shooting.
Police urged people hiding in locked areas of the complex to stay in place and call 911.
CompLexity Gaming, one of the gaming teams, said its player Drini Gjoka was grazed on his hand.
“I will never take anything for granted ever again. Life can be cut short in a second,” he tweeted.