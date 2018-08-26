You are here

  • Home
  • British charity worker returns to Iran prison after short release
﻿

British charity worker returns to Iran prison after short release

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe was able to spend time with her 4-year-old daughter during her short release from prison. (AFP PHOTO / FREE NAZANIN CAMPAIGN)
Updated 26 August 2018
ARAB NEWS 
0

British charity worker returns to Iran prison after short release

  • Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe was not granted an extension to her temporary release from Evin prison
  • She was jailed for five years in 2016 after being convicted of spying
Updated 26 August 2018
ARAB NEWS 
0

LONDON: A British-Iranian charity worker has been ordered to return to prison after being allowed out for three days.

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe was not granted an extension to her temporary release from Evin prison, her husband, Richard Ratcliffe said.

She was jailed for five years in 2016 after being convicted of spying, which she denies. The conviction has been widely condemned by human rights groups.

Zaghari-Ratcliffe was released on Thursday and reunited with her family, including her four-year-old daughter.

Her lawyer applied for a temporary extension on Saturday, according to her husband, Richard Ratcliffe, but she returned to jail earlier.

Topics: Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe Iran

Related

0
World
Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe freed temporarily from Iranian prison: Husband
0
World
Iran ambassador should be summoned ‘every day’ until Zaghari-Ratcliffe released: UK lawmaker

Four militants killed trying to attack Egyptian police checkpoint -agency

Updated 26 August 2018
Reuters
0

Four militants killed trying to attack Egyptian police checkpoint -agency

  • The militants tried to storm a checkpoint on the coastal road near the city of el-Arish
  • Security forces recovered 10 explosive charges, four automatic rifles, three suicide belts, RPGs and hand grenades
Updated 26 August 2018
Reuters
0

CAIRO: Egyptian security forces on Saturday killed four suspected militants who had tried to attack a police checkpoint in northern Sinai, state news agency MENA reported, as troops pushed ahead with an operation to crush insurgents.
MENA said the militants, some of whom were armed with explosive belts, tried to storm a checkpoint on the coastal road near the city of el-Arish, the North Sinai provincial capital.
It quoted a source as saying police officers confronted the militants, killing four of them while the rest fled.
Security forces recovered 10 explosive charges, four automatic rifles, three suicide belts, rocket-propelled grenades (RPGs) and hand grenades, MENA said.
Local media published pictures of at least two men, one lying on an asphalt road and another on the sand, and separate photographs of weapons found on them, including four AK-47 assault rifles, one RPG launcher, gun magazines and what appeared as suicide belts.
The agency made no mention of any casualties among the police.
An interior ministry spokesman could not immediately be reached for a comment.
The operation began after President Abdel-Fattah El-Sisi ordered the army and security forces to crush militants after gunmen killed hundreds of worshippers at a mosque in Sinai last November.
Saturday’s deaths raised to at least 329 the number of suspected militants killed in the campaign.
Egypt says fighting Islamist militants was a priority to restore security to the country of some 96 million people after years of turmoil that followed Arab Spring protests in 2011.
El-Sisi’s critics say his presidency has brought a harsh crackdown on dissent.

Topics: Egypt

Latest updates

Judgment postponed in Naqvi ‘bounced check’ case
0
Saudi shares surge as markets reopen after Eid
0
Major summit to prescribe local expansion for fast-growing sector in Saudi Arabia
0
John McCain: ‘A great friend of Saudi Arabia’
0
Turkey inflation ‘to hit 20%’
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2018 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.