British charity worker returns to Iran prison after short release

LONDON: A British-Iranian charity worker has been ordered to return to prison after being allowed out for three days.

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe was not granted an extension to her temporary release from Evin prison, her husband, Richard Ratcliffe said.

She was jailed for five years in 2016 after being convicted of spying, which she denies. The conviction has been widely condemned by human rights groups.

Zaghari-Ratcliffe was released on Thursday and reunited with her family, including her four-year-old daughter.

Her lawyer applied for a temporary extension on Saturday, according to her husband, Richard Ratcliffe, but she returned to jail earlier.