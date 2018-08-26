Four militants killed trying to attack Egyptian police checkpoint -agency

CAIRO: Egyptian security forces on Saturday killed four suspected militants who had tried to attack a police checkpoint in northern Sinai, state news agency MENA reported, as troops pushed ahead with an operation to crush insurgents.
MENA said the militants, some of whom were armed with explosive belts, tried to storm a checkpoint on the coastal road near the city of el-Arish, the North Sinai provincial capital.
It quoted a source as saying police officers confronted the militants, killing four of them while the rest fled.
Security forces recovered 10 explosive charges, four automatic rifles, three suicide belts, rocket-propelled grenades (RPGs) and hand grenades, MENA said.
Local media published pictures of at least two men, one lying on an asphalt road and another on the sand, and separate photographs of weapons found on them, including four AK-47 assault rifles, one RPG launcher, gun magazines and what appeared as suicide belts.
The agency made no mention of any casualties among the police.
An interior ministry spokesman could not immediately be reached for a comment.
The operation began after President Abdel-Fattah El-Sisi ordered the army and security forces to crush militants after gunmen killed hundreds of worshippers at a mosque in Sinai last November.
Saturday’s deaths raised to at least 329 the number of suspected militants killed in the campaign.
Egypt says fighting Islamist militants was a priority to restore security to the country of some 96 million people after years of turmoil that followed Arab Spring protests in 2011.
El-Sisi’s critics say his presidency has brought a harsh crackdown on dissent.
Senior US diplomat visits Kurdish-held territory in Syria
- Ambassador William Roebuck was in the town of Shadidi after visiting the towns of Kobani and Minbej in recent days
- He is expected to continue to Deir Ezzor
SHADADI, Syria: A senior US diplomat visited Kurdish-held territory in Syria on Saturday as the minority negotiates with Damascus over the future of its semi-autonomous region.
Ambassador William Roebuck was in the town of Shadidi in the northwestern province of Hasakah after visiting the towns of Kobani and Minbej in recent days.
He is expected to continue to Deir Ezzor, an eastern province where the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), a US-backed coalition of Kurdish and Arab fighters, is fighting the Daesh group in the militants’ last redoubt.
“We are prepared to stay here, as the president (Donald Trump) has made clear, to ensure the enduring defeat of Daesh,” Roebuck said, using an alternative for Daesh.
“We remain focused on ensuring the withdrawal of Iranian forces and their proxies as well.”
Washington has repeatedly criticized Tehran and its ally, the Lebanese Hezbollah movement, for their roles in the Syrian conflict.
Support from Russia, Iran and Hezbollah has allowed President Bashar Assad’s government to regain much of the territory lost to rebels and jihadists in the early years of the country’s seven-year war.
Iranian forces and Tehran-backed Shiite militias have also been key to Assad’s recapture of large swathes of Deir Ezzor province, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.
But other areas of the oil-rich province are controlled by the SDF, which spearheaded the US-backed fight against Daesh in Syria.
Syria’s war has left more than 350,000 people dead and displaced millions since it broke out with the brutal repression of an initially peaceful uprising in 2011.
With the regime focused on crushing the rebellion, Kurdish forces carved out a de facto autonomous region in the country’s north and northeast.
Roebuck’s visit comes as the Kurds and the regime engage in difficult talks over the fate of territory under SDF control.
Assad’s government now controls nearly two-thirds of Syria and is determined to reassert its authority over Kurdish-held territory, which forms the lion’s share of the rest.
But Kurdish leaders and their supporters are desperate to salvage what they can of their painstakingly built institutions.