Major summit to prescribe local expansion for fast-growing sector in Saudi Arabia

Regulation of drugstores and other sectors of the food and drug industry in Arab countries will be discussed at the three-day conference starting Sept. 25. (AN file photo)
Updated 26 August 2018
Ghazanfar Ali Khan
  • More than 150 speakers and 200 local and international exhibitors will discuss key issues facing the food and drug sector
  • Dec. 31 has been set as a deadline for restaurants and cafes to comply with instructions to display ingredients and calorie counts on their products
Ghazanfar Ali Khan
RIYADH: Localization of Saudi Arabia’s fast-growing, multibillion-dollar pharmaceutical industry will top the agenda at a high-profile food and drug conference in Riyadh next month.

Regulation of pharmacy stores, strategic procurement of medicines, and food contaminants in Arab countries will be discussed at the three-day conference, organized by the Saudi Food & Drug Authority (SFDA), beginning on Sept. 25. 

“The SFDA conference and exhibition will be the largest gathering of experts and professionals working in pharmaceutical and food sectors within the framework of Saudi Vision 2030,” Dr. Nasser Fahad Bin Dhim, an SFDA consultant, said on Sunday.

More than 150 speakers and 200 local and international exhibitors will discuss key issues facing the food and drug sectors. About 70 lectures to create awareness among visitors to the exhibition will be organized on the conference sidelines.

The SFDA, which explores tighter regulatory provisions to protect public health, has set Dec. 31 as a deadline for restaurants and cafes to comply with instructions to display ingredients and calorie counts on their products, including meals and beverages. 

The authority said it will take legal action against food outlets that fail to comply.

Dhim said the conference will promote the exchange of ideas and encourage collaboration to promote public health.

Fayadh Dandashi, assistant deputy minister of health, will speak on regulation of pharmacy stores, while Yasser Joharji, CEO of the giant Al-Nahdi Pharmacy, will discuss sales of pharmaceuticals. 

Other topics include pharmaceutical manufacturing in the Kingdom, monitoring of food contaminants in Arab countries, use of dietary supplements by Saudi women, camel mortality due to contaminated feed, and the prevalence of smoking in Saudi society.

Leading experts and professionals from countries including Denmark, Turkey, Pakistan, China, Jordan, Lebanon, Oman, Egypt and Ukraine will take part in the event.

The conference has added significance in view of the rapid growth of the Kingdom’s food and pharmaceutical sectors.

According to a BMI Research report, Saudi Arabia’s pharmaceutical market will be worth SR36 billion ($9.6 billion) in the next five years and is growing at an annual rate of 4.9 percent.

Topics: Vision 2030 Saudi Food and Drug Authority (SFDA) Al-Nahdi Pharmacy

Saudi aid group distributes food baskets in Al-Hudaidah

Updated 27 August 2018
Arab News
Arab News
JEDDAH: THE King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief) continued distributing food baskets to the displaced people in Yemen’s Al-Khokha district in Al-Hudaidah governorate, as 15 tons and 220 kg of food baskets benefited 1,218 displaced people.

The distribution comes within the framework of humanitarian projects being provided by the Kingdom, represented by the KSRelief for the Yemeni people, which have so far reached 274 projects.

Earlier this week, KSRelief held the closing ceremony of the second session of its fifth and sixth phases of the rehabilitation project of child soldiers in Yemen.

The center celebrated the rehabilitation of 27 children who were recruited by Houthi militias in Yemen from different cities across the war-torn nation. 

The child soldiers presented works of creativity in segments during the ceremony. Their presentations reflected how much they have changed during the process of rehabilitation, which lasted for an entire month. 

An exhibition also showed pictures of the social and psychological process they underwent to return to their normal lives, which would facilitate their integration back into society.   

Topics: KSRelief Yemen Hodeida

