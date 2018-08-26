KSA condemns bombing in Jalalabad

JEDDAH: The Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs has expressed the Kingdom’s strong condemnation and denunciation of the bombing near the Electoral Commission office in the Afghan city of Jalalabad, in the east of Afghanistan.

The blast resulted in a number of dead and wounded.

The source reiterated the solidarity of the Kingdom and said Saudi Arabia stands alongside Afghanistan against violence, extremism and terrorism.

The source concluded his statement by offering condolences and sympathies to the families of the victims and to the Kabul government, wishing the wounded a speedy recovery.

The bombing — claimed by Daesh — follows what has already been a bloody month with the Taliban ramping up assaults on security forces across the country and Daesh targeting the capital, with hundreds killed according to estimates.

The attack appeared to target a protest camp outside the Election Commission office where a group of people were rallying in support of a candidate disqualified from parliamentary elections due in October.

Jalalabad is the capital of Nangarhar province, the main stronghold of Daesh in Afghanistan.