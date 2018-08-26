You are here

KSA condemns bombing in Jalalabad

An Afghan victim receives treatment at a hospital following a suicide attack in Jalalabad on August 25, 2018. (AFP / NOORULLAH SHIRZADA)
Updated 27 August 2018
Arab News
Updated 27 August 2018
Arab News
JEDDAH: The Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs has expressed the Kingdom’s strong condemnation and denunciation of the bombing near the Electoral Commission office in the Afghan city of Jalalabad, in the east of Afghanistan.

The blast resulted in a number of dead and wounded.

The source reiterated the solidarity of the Kingdom and said Saudi Arabia stands alongside Afghanistan against violence, extremism and terrorism.

The source concluded his statement by offering condolences and sympathies to the families of the victims and to the Kabul government, wishing the wounded a speedy recovery.

The bombing — claimed by Daesh — follows what has already been a bloody month with the Taliban ramping up assaults on security forces across the country and Daesh targeting the capital, with hundreds killed according to estimates.

The attack appeared to target a protest camp outside the Election Commission office where a group of people were rallying in support of a candidate disqualified from parliamentary elections due in October.

Jalalabad is the capital of Nangarhar province, the main stronghold of Daesh in Afghanistan. 

Updated 27 August 2018
Arab News
0

Updated 27 August 2018
Arab News
JEDDAH: THE King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief) continued distributing food baskets to the displaced people in Yemen’s Al-Khokha district in Al-Hudaidah governorate, as 15 tons and 220 kg of food baskets benefited 1,218 displaced people.

The distribution comes within the framework of humanitarian projects being provided by the Kingdom, represented by the KSRelief for the Yemeni people, which have so far reached 274 projects.

Earlier this week, KSRelief held the closing ceremony of the second session of its fifth and sixth phases of the rehabilitation project of child soldiers in Yemen.

The center celebrated the rehabilitation of 27 children who were recruited by Houthi militias in Yemen from different cities across the war-torn nation. 

The child soldiers presented works of creativity in segments during the ceremony. Their presentations reflected how much they have changed during the process of rehabilitation, which lasted for an entire month. 

An exhibition also showed pictures of the social and psychological process they underwent to return to their normal lives, which would facilitate their integration back into society.   

