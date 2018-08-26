Arab coalition’s peace efforts in Yemen appreciated

RIYADH: Al-Bayda Gov. Maj. Gen. Nasser Al-Khader Al-Sawadi praised the role of the Arab Alliance in supporting the Yemeni National Army on various fronts.

He made the remarks during a visit to the province’s Al-Malajim frontier, according to sources.

Separately, a senior Al-Qaeda leader was killed in Yemen’s central province of Marib while fighting alongside the government forces battling the Houthi militia, officials and tribal leaders said Saturday.

Ghalib Al-Zaidi’s death came a week ago in an exchange of fire during clashes in the Sirwah district of Marib, they said.

The officials and elders told said Al-Zaidi had dozens of Al-Qaeda operatives under his command and had taken part in several battles against the Houthis in the province.

In 2017, Al-Zaidi was placed on the UN Security Council’s sanctions list as a Yemen-based individual “who acts for or on behalf of Al-Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula.”

The UN found him to be providing the Yemeni affiliate of the global terror network with weapons, funding, and recruits.

Al-Zaidi was also found to have helped Al-Qaeda to expand its control in parts of Marib.