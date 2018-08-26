Arab coalition’s peace efforts in Yemen appreciated

You are here

Fighters from the Popular Resistance Committees, supporting forces loyal to Yemen's Saudi-backed President Abedrabbo Mansour Hadi, perform maneuvers during a graduation ceremony in the southern city of Taiz on August 17, 2018. (AFP / AHMAD AL-BASHA)
RIYADH: Al-Bayda Gov. Maj. Gen. Nasser Al-Khader Al-Sawadi praised the role of the Arab Alliance in supporting the Yemeni National Army on various fronts.

He made the remarks during a visit to the province’s Al-Malajim frontier, according to sources.

Separately, a senior Al-Qaeda leader was killed in Yemen’s central province of Marib while fighting alongside the government forces battling the Houthi militia, officials and tribal leaders said Saturday.

Ghalib Al-Zaidi’s death came a week ago in an exchange of fire during clashes in the Sirwah district of Marib, they said. 

The officials and elders told said Al-Zaidi had dozens of Al-Qaeda operatives under his command and had taken part in several battles against the Houthis in the province. 

In 2017, Al-Zaidi was placed on the UN Security Council’s sanctions list as a Yemen-based individual “who acts for or on behalf of Al-Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula.” 

The UN found him to be providing the Yemeni affiliate of the global terror network with weapons, funding, and recruits. 

Al-Zaidi was also found to have helped Al-Qaeda to expand its control in parts of Marib.  

 

Topics: Yemen Houthi militia Marib Al-Qaeda

Saudi aid group distributes food baskets in Al-Hudaidah

JEDDAH: THE King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief) continued distributing food baskets to the displaced people in Yemen’s Al-Khokha district in Al-Hudaidah governorate, as 15 tons and 220 kg of food baskets benefited 1,218 displaced people.

The distribution comes within the framework of humanitarian projects being provided by the Kingdom, represented by the KSRelief for the Yemeni people, which have so far reached 274 projects.

Earlier this week, KSRelief held the closing ceremony of the second session of its fifth and sixth phases of the rehabilitation project of child soldiers in Yemen.

The center celebrated the rehabilitation of 27 children who were recruited by Houthi militias in Yemen from different cities across the war-torn nation. 

The child soldiers presented works of creativity in segments during the ceremony. Their presentations reflected how much they have changed during the process of rehabilitation, which lasted for an entire month. 

An exhibition also showed pictures of the social and psychological process they underwent to return to their normal lives, which would facilitate their integration back into society.   

Topics: KSRelief Yemen Hodeida

