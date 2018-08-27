Italy’s far-right interior minister faces probe over stranded migrants

ROME: Prosecutors in Sicily on Saturday opened an inquiry into Italy’s far-right Interior Minister Matteo Salvini for “illegal confinement, illegal arrest and abuse of power,” reports said, over his refusal to allow over 100 rescued migrants off a coast guard ship.
At the same time, Salivini suggested that an end to the drama could be in sight telling a political meeting “the migrants on board the Diciotti ship will disembark in the coming hours,” adding that they would be taken in by the Italian church “by bishops who are opening their doors, their hearts and their wallets.”
Authorities earlier allowed a dozen migrants to leave the Diciotti where they have been stranded for days, as it also hailed Albania for offering to accept some of those on board.
Rome has blocked most of the migrants from stepping off the boat which docked at the port of Catania in Sicily on Monday night, leaving them trapped as Italy pushes other EU nations to take them in.
Their fate has sparked a fresh immigration row between Italy’s populist government and the EU, with Rome on Friday threatening to pull some of its funding for the bloc as a “compensatory measure” if it refuses to help.
Prosecutors in Sicily said that they were now investigating Salvini in connection with the migrants’ plight. The minister earlier brushed aside reports of a broader inquiry into who was responsible saying late Friday that officials were following orders issued by “the director — that is to say me.”
Out of a total of 150 people on board, health authorities authorized 17 — 11 women and six men — to leave the ship on Saturday.
But only 12 disembarked, after several women refused to leave if it meant being separated from family members still on board, media reported.
Italy’s Foreign Ministry praised Albania “for its decision to welcome 20 refugees from the Diciotti, a sign of great solidarity,” in a tweet.
Albania, which is not an EU member, is the only country so far to offer to host some of those on board the ship.
The United Nations refugee agency (UNHCR) called on EU member states to “urgently” provide places for those stranded on the ship.
“In the meantime, UNHCR urges Italian authorities to allow the immediate disembarkation of those on board,” it said.
Migration is a hot-button issue in Italy, where hundreds of thousands of people have arrived since 2013, fleeing war, persecution and poverty in the Middle East, Africa and Asia.
Under EU rules people must seek asylum in their country of arrival, but Rome has increasingly barred boats from docking at its ports.
A high-level meeting of a dozen EU member states in Brussels on Friday failed to produce an immediate solution for the Diciotti migrants.
“The European Union has decided to turn its back on Italy once again,” Deputy Prime Minister Luigi Di Maio wrote on his Facebook page.
“They want the 20 billion euros ($23 billion) paid by Italian citizens? Then let them demonstrate that they deserve it and that they are taking charge of a problem that we can no longer face alone. The borders of Italy are the borders of Europe,” he added.
Brussels quickly hit back at Di Maio’s “threats” on Friday.
EU figures for 2016 say Italy contributed just under 14 billion euros to the EU budget — less than one percent of its gross national income — while the bloc spent 11.6 billion euros in Italy.
Salvini stopped the majority of the migrants disembarking from the Diciotti after they were rescued on August 15, but he allowed 27 unaccompanied minors off the boat on Wednesday.
Opinion polls suggest that Salvini’s stance has boosted his far-right League party’s approval rating to around 30 percent — a more than 10 point jump from its showing in March’s election.
It is now level with the Five Star Movement with which it has governed Italy since early June.
According to Salvini’s own ministry, migrant arrivals are more than 80 percent down on the same period last year, with just over 19,500 arriving up to August 23, compared to 98,000 in 2017.
Italy’s far-right interior minister faces probe over stranded migrants
Italy’s far-right interior minister faces probe over stranded migrants
- Rome has blocked most of the migrants from stepping off the boat which docked at the port of Catania in Sicily on Monday night, leaving them trapped as Italy pushes other EU nations to take them in
- Under EU rules people must seek asylum in their country of arrival, but Rome has increasingly barred boats from docking at its ports
ROME: Prosecutors in Sicily on Saturday opened an inquiry into Italy’s far-right Interior Minister Matteo Salvini for “illegal confinement, illegal arrest and abuse of power,” reports said, over his refusal to allow over 100 rescued migrants off a coast guard ship.
Suspect in 1998 murder of Dutch boy arrested in Spain
- As time ran out to catch the suspect, police earlier this year appealed to more than 20,000 men to donate DNA samples in a bid to close in on the perpetrator
THE HAGUE: A suspect in the brutal 1998 killing of a young Dutch boy has been arrested in Spain, police said on Sunday after one of the most extensive murder investigations to date in the Netherlands.
Eleven-year-old Nicky Verstappen disappeared during the night of August 9, 1998, while at a summer camp at the Brunssumerheide nature reserve, near the German border.
His body was found the next evening, close to the camp site.
He had been sexually abused before he was killed.
“Jos B, 55, a suspect in the death of Nicky Verstappen was arrested in Spain on Sunday afternoon. He was taken into custody and will be handed over to the Netherlands,” a police statement issued in Limburg, the southern district in which the boy disappeared, said.
Suspect Jos Brech, a former scout worker who is believed to be a survival expert, was reported missing in April and police had thought he was hiding in France’s mountainous eastern Vosges region, where he owns a chalet.
Brech was arrested “thanks to a witness who recognized him after seeing his picture in the media in recent days” investigators added, hailing the “good cooperation” with the Spanish police.
“We got him! Jos Brech was arrested in Spain near Barcelona!” journalist Peter R. de Vries, spokesman for the dead boy’s family, exclaimed on Twitter.
“The family is very relieved. Justice will be done!“
Police at the time of the murder mounted a massive search closely followed by local media and the Dutch public, but the 11-year-old boy’s killer was never found.
As time ran out to catch the suspect, police earlier this year appealed to more than 20,000 men to donate DNA samples in a bid to close in on the perpetrator.
Police said new digital techniques helped them to develop a DNA profile in 2008, from traces found on Verstappen’s clothing, but there had been no match.
Earlier this year, some 16,000 men living in the area where Verstappen was murdered volunteered to hand over DNA samples after a call by detectives.
However Brech, who was 35 at the time of the murder, was not among the volunteers but as he was previously interviewed as a witness, police became suspicious.
When his family reported him as missing, Dutch and French police searched his cabin in the Vosges region.
“We found traces of DNA on his personal belongings. It was a match,” chief prosecutor Jan Eland said last week when Dutch police announced they had identified a suspect.
A European-wide warrant for Brech’s arrest was issued on June 12.