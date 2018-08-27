You are here

  • Home
  • Plane bombs Afghan border area, six dead — Afghan officials
﻿

Plane bombs Afghan border area, six dead — Afghan officials

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid confirmed the clash, but said that its fighters were not permitted to clash with neighboring countries. (Shutterstock/File)
Updated 30 sec ago
Reuters
0

Plane bombs Afghan border area, six dead — Afghan officials

  • Cross-border clashes are rare on Afghanistan’s border with Tajikistan
  • The forested area that was bombed is used by smugglers
Updated 30 sec ago
Reuters
0

KABUL: A Tajik or Russian aircraft bombed a northeastern Afghan border district during a clash between gunmen and Tajik border guards, and six of the gunmen were killed after they killed two of the guards, two Afghan government officials said on Monday.

However, the RIA news agency cited the Russian Defense Ministry as saying that Russia was not behind the air strike in northern Afghanistan and its military aircraft have not been conducting any operations near Afghanistan’s border with Tajikistan.

Cross-border clashes are rare on Afghanistan’s border with Tajikistan, compared, for example, with fighting along Afghanistan’s eastern border with Pakistan.
Khalil Asir, a spokesman for Takhar provincial police, said it was not clear if it was a Russian or Tajik aircraft that conducted the bombing on Sunday in Durqad district of Takhar province, but eight Taliban were killed, and six wounded.
Jawed Hejri, spokesman for Takhar provincial governor, also said it was not clear where the aircraft came from but he said the six people killed in the clash with Tajik border forces were drug smugglers.
“The identity of the drugs smugglers is not known,” Hejri said.
Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid confirmed the clash and but said it broke out between drug smugglers and Tajik border guards and the aircraft bombed a forested area used by smugglers.
“We are investigating this as Taliban fighters have no permission to clash with neighbor countries,” he said.
Officials at the Tajikistan and Russian embassies in Kabul were not immediately available for comment.

Topics: Afghanistan Tajikistan Taliban Russia

Related

0
World
US strike kills Daesh commander in Afghanistan
0
World
Afghanistan president rejects resignation of three top security officials

Moroccan star arrested in France over alleged rape

Updated 59 min 53 sec ago
AP
0

Moroccan star arrested in France over alleged rape

  • Saad Lamjarred is being held in police custody on suspicion of committing a rape in the town of Saint-Tropez
  • Lamjarred was previously arrested in October 2016 for having assaulted a French woman
Updated 59 min 53 sec ago
AP
0

PARIS: A French prosecutor said Moroccan singer Saad Lamjarred is being held in police custody on suspicion of committing a rape in the town of Saint-Tropez on the French Riviera.
Draguignan prosecutor’s office said Lamjarred, 33, was arrested on Sunday, without providing details.
Police custody for rape-related cases can last up to 48 hours.
Lamjarred was previously arrested in October 2016 for having assaulted a French woman in a luxury hotel on the Champs-Elysee avenue. He was charged with aggravated rape and assault.
The case has not been brought to trial yet.
Lamjarred is well known on the Arab pop music scene. His video “Lm3allem” has over 650 million views on Youtube.
King Mohammed VI awarded him Morocco’s highest national honor in 2015.

Topics: Saad Lamjarred Moroccan singer

Related

0
Offbeat
Moroccan singer Saad Lamjarred in seclusion in Paris to study Holy Qur’an
Offbeat
Lamjarred may be temporarily released

Latest updates

Turkey’s Erdogan to visit Iran on Sept. 7
0
Facebook removes top Myanmar military official, others from website
0
Driven from home, White Helmet rescuers start over in north Syria
0
Israel reopens people crossing with Gaza Strip
0
Moroccan star arrested in France over alleged rape
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2018 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.