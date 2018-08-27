UN team says Myanmar military chiefs should face ‘genocide’ case

GENEVA: Investigators working for the UN’s top human rights body say top Myanmar military leaders should be prosecuted for genocide against Rohingya Muslims.
The call, accompanying a first report by the investigators, amounts to some of the strongest language yet from UN officials who have denounced alleged human rights violations in Myanmar since a bloody crackdown began last August.
The three-member “fact-finding mission” working under a mandate from the UN-backed Human Rights Council meticulously assembled hundreds of accounts by expatriate Rohingya, satellite footage and other information to assemble the report released Monday.
The UN-backed Human Rights Council created the mission six months before a rebel attack on security posts set off the crackdown that drove hundreds of thousands of Rohingya fleeing to neighboring Bangladesh.
Tajik or Russian plane bombs Afghan border area, six dead — Afghan officials
- Cross-border clashes are rare on Afghanistan’s border with Tajikistan
- The forested area that was bombed is used by smugglers
KABUL: A Tajik or Russian aircraft bombed a northeastern Afghan border district during a clash between gunmen and Tajik border guards, and six of the gunmen were killed after they killed two of the guards, two Afghan government officials said on Monday.
Cross-border clashes are rare on Afghanistan’s border with Tajikistan, compared, for example, with fighting along Afghanistan’s eastern border with Pakistan.
Khalil Asir, a spokesman for Takhar provincial police, said it was not clear if it was a Russian or Tajik aircraft that conducted the bombing on Sunday in Durqad district of Takhar province, but eight Taliban were killed, and six wounded.
Jawed Hejri, spokesman for Takhar provincial governor, also said it was not clear where the aircraft came from but he said the six people killed in the clash with Tajik border forces were drug smugglers.
“The identity of the drugs smugglers is not known,” Hejri said.
Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid confirmed the clash and but said it broke out between drug smugglers and Tajik border guards and the aircraft bombed a forested area used by smugglers.
“We are investigating this as Taliban fighters have no permission to clash with neighbor countries,” he said.
Officials at the Tajikistan and Russian embassies in Kabul were not immediately available for comment.