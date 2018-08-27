Iraq’s SOMO close to JV with China’s Zhenhua to boost crude sales

BEIJING/DUBAI: Iraq’s state oil marketer SOMO is close to a deal with China’s state-run Zhenhua Oil to boost the OPEC member’s crude oil sales to the world’s top oil importer, four sources with knowledge of the matter said.
Iraq is the second-largest producer in the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC). The move will bolster Iraq’s position in Asia, the world’s biggest and fastest-growing oil-consuming region, which already takes 60 percent its oil exports at some 3.8 million barrels a day (bpd).
“Zhenhua helped Iraq to penetrate the Chinese market and make more revenues for Iraq,” said a senior source familiar with the discussions on the deal, adding that a 50/50 proposed joint venture could be finalized in October or November.
Another source said the deal was pending regulatory approvals, giving no further details.
It is not clear where the JV would be located, but two of the sources familiar with the negotiations said the port city of Tianjin, near Beijing, was under discussion. Singapore is also among the options, they said.
All four sources declined to be named as they were not authorized to discuss commercial matters with media.
Zhenhua declined to comment. SOMO did not immediately respond to an email request for comment.
Under Pressure
China is under the pressure to cut oil purchases from Iran, OPEC’s third-largest producer, as the United States re-imposes sanctions on Tehran and threatens to choke off the Islamic republic’s oil exports to zero.
Amid the trade dispute between Washington and Beijing it is also unclear whether Chinese importers will be able to continue to import US crude.
The SOMO-Zhenhua deal would give China another crude supply option as the Iran and US oil flows are threatened.
Zhenhua’s relationship with SOMO goes back to former Iraqi President Saddam Hussein’s days, when China-based parent company defense conglomerate Norinco, was among the first Chinese entities active in Iraq’s oil and gas exploration.
Last year, Zhenhua won a term contract to supply diesel fuel to SOMO for the first time, and it also recently entered a deal to develop Iraq’s East Baghdad oilfield.
Zhenhua has been marketing Iraq’s main crude grade, Basra Light, for SOMO since the start of 2018 and has also sold some to Taiwan, said a separate Singapore-based trading source.
Zhenhua, the smallest of China’s state-run oil and gas majors, has over the past three years expanded its foothold in oil sales to independent Chinese refiners, which were only allowed to start importing crude from 2015 and now make up some 20 percent of China’s total crude imports.
Zhenhua’s crude sales to such independents, sometimes known as “teapots,” hit a record 6.5 million tons last year, or 131,000 bpd, equivalent to about 7 percent of overall teapot purchases, according to industry estimates.
China’s state oil majors Sinopec, CNOOC and PetroChina are regular Iraqi oil customers under term supply deals with SOMO or oilfield service contracts.
Iraq’s SOMO close to JV with China’s Zhenhua to boost crude sales
Iraq’s SOMO close to JV with China’s Zhenhua to boost crude sales
- The move will bolster Iraq’s position in Asia, the world’s biggest and fastest-growing oil-consuming region
- China is under the pressure to cut oil purchases from Iran, OPEC’s third-largest producer
BEIJING/DUBAI: Iraq’s state oil marketer SOMO is close to a deal with China’s state-run Zhenhua Oil to boost the OPEC member’s crude oil sales to the world’s top oil importer, four sources with knowledge of the matter said.
South Sudan resumes pumping 20,000 bpd from oilfield suspended since 2013
- Production at five of the previously suspended oilfields was expected to reach 80,000 bpd after maintenance work is completed
- South Sudan’s oil is shipped to international markets via a pipeline through Sudan
KHARTOUM: South Sudan has resumed pumping 20,000 barrels per day (bpd) of crude from the Toma South oilfield, where production had been suspended since 2013, the Sudanese oil minister Azhari Abdulqader said. Production at five of the previously suspended oilfields was expected to reach 80,000 bpd after maintenance work is completed by the end of the year, Abdulqader told a news conference in Khartoum.
South Sudan’s oil output currently stands at 130,000 bpd and is expected to reach 210,000 bpd by year-end, he added.
South Sudan seceded from Sudan in 2011 when output peaked at 350,000 bpd but two years later plunged into civil war. At the time fighting started, production was at about 245,000 barrels per day.
The conflict has killed tens of thousands, displaced an estimated quarter of South Sudan’s population of 12 million and ruined its economy that heavily relies on crude oil production.
South Sudan’s oil is shipped to international markets via a pipeline through Sudan.
The area in which Toma South oilfields lie saw the most intense fighting between rebels and government troops, damaging oil production facilities.
During a visit on Saturday to Toma South, some 20 miles to the border with Sudan, Ezekiel Lol Gatkuoth, South Sudan’s Oil Minister, said the resumption of production in blocks 1, 2 and 4, will bring an additional output of 45,000 barrels per day.
He said the operator of the fields, Greater Nile Petroleum Operation Company, and staff from his ministry were working to ensure full production.
“They will be here in Toma South working seven days a week, 24 hours a day to make sure that the production is not interrupted and also to make sure the central processing facility is operational,” Gatkuoth said.
The return to production and pumping is part of a cease fire and power-sharing agreement that was reached earlier this month when President Salva Kiir, rebel leader Riek Machar and other rebel groups signed a peace deal meant to end the civil war. “I can tell everyone, the production can be more if peace is there and if we are determined to nourished it,” Abdulqader said.